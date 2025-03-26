Oralia Herrera Sworn In as 2025 NAHREP National President

"She [Oralia] understands what this moment requires, and I'm confident she'll lead with both heart and clarity as we continue pushing for real progress in Latino homeownership," said Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder and CEO. Post this

The event also honored standout chapters and leaders within the organization. South Florida received the 2024 Advocacy Chapter Award for its exceptional work in policy advocacy, Western Oregon was named Rookie of the Year, and San Diego earned the title of 2024 Chapter of the Year.

As part of the evening's proceedings, NAHREP CEO Gary Acosta swore in Olivia Chavez and Madga Esola as National Directors, and Edwin Acevedo as the 2025 President-elect.

The pinnacle of the evening was Oralia Herrera's installation. While Gary Acosta delivered the oath of office, Herrera's daughter, Cristina Ortega, placed the president's pin in a moment that struck an emotional chord with many in the room. In her speech, Herrera laid out a vision rooted in service, unity, and lasting impact. She reminded us that NAHREP's mission goes beyond financial success — it's about planting seeds of hope, prosperity, knowledge, and unity that will grow and take root in the communities we serve.

Herrera brings over 35 years of industry experience to her new role during a pivotal time for both the industry and the organization. Her leadership will be crucial in guiding NAHREP's efforts to advance sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community, which remains a key driving force in housing demand.

"Oralia is a proven leader with deep roots in the community and the kind of drive that gets things done," said Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder and CEO. "She understands what this moment requires, and I'm confident she'll lead with both heart and clarity as we continue pushing for real progress in Latino homeownership."

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 58,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.

