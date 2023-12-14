Orange Comet and AMC Extend Partnership for The Walking Dead Universe Into Video Games

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orange Comet, Inc. ("Orange Comet"), a next-generation gaming and entertainment company, and AMC Networks ("AMC") announced today an expansion of their ongoing partnership on The Walking Dead Universe to create a new, immersive video game experience for fans.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for AMC's global smash hit franchise, with the highly anticipated Rick and Michonne spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, set to premiere Sun. Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+ next year; and with second seasons of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City to follow.

The companies first announced their collaboration in 2022. This next phase will focus on the release of a unique PC and Mobile title, The Walking Dead Lands, with an expected release date in 2025. Driven by an unwavering dedication to the project, Orange Comet has continued to grow its executive gaming team with some of the industry's most respected gaming veterans.

"We are ecstatic to share this expansion of our collaboration with AMC. Extending our partnership ensures that The Walking Dead Lands will truly embody the comprehensive vision we have for this franchise. This step reaffirms our commitment to creating a gaming experience that not only resonates with the fanbase but also expands the rich narrative of The Walking Dead," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet.

"As The Walking Dead Universe embarks on this exciting next chapter, we are thrilled to enter a new phase in our partnership with Orange Comet as well," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games & Franchise at AMC Networks. "The world-class creative and stunning visuals that fans have come to expect from Orange Comet translate perfectly in the gaming space. This experience is sure to excite and delight."

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements in early 2024, as Orange Comet and AMC continue to reveal exciting developments in The Walking Dead Lands.

About Orange Comet

Orange Comet is a leading next-gen gaming and entertainment company, creating immersive and innovative video games in partnership with the biggest entertainment properties in the world. With backgrounds ranging from AAA games to film, television, and award-winning design, Orange Comet's team of industry experts boasts a track record of creating and producing some of the most globally acclaimed entertainment franchises. Orange Comet seamlessly merges passion, imagination, and cutting-edge technology to deliver entertaining and engaging gameplay loops, setting a new standard for advanced gaming experiences.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed original programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014, and the network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable television history. AMC's current original series include Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Fear the Walking Dead, Dark Winds, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and forthcoming series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Parish, Monsieur Spade and Orphan Black: Echoes, among others. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand, mobile, and on AMC+, the company's premium streaming bundle featuring content from across AMC and sister networks BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV as well as streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

