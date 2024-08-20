Orange County-Based Accounting Firm, The Pun Group, LLP, Welcomes Two Key Hires to Expand Advisory and Audit Services

Their expertise will strengthen our capabilities in audit and advisory services, further enhancing our commitment to delivering exceptional client service. Post this

Kuo joins The Pun Group as a Partner and brings extensive expertise in auditing, with advanced certifications in Single Audits accredited by the AICPA. Her career spans a variety of entities including cities, counties, special districts, and not-for-profit organizations. Sophia will serve as the Engagement/Project Director, overseeing audit team operations and ensuring seamless service delivery within specified timelines. She holds a MAcc in Accounting and an MBA in Business Administration.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sophia and Bernard to our team," said Kenneth Pun Managing Partner at The Pun Group. "Their expertise will strengthen our capabilities in audit and advisory services, further enhancing our commitment to delivering exceptional client service."

With these strategic hires, The Pun Group continues to expand its footprint in delivering high-quality audit and advisory solutions tailored to client needs.

About The Pun Group, LLP:

The Pun Group, LLP, Certified Public Accountants and Business Advisors, founded in 2012, is a limited liability partnership. The full-service accounting firm is comprised of over sixty professionals on full-time basis who provide auditing, accounting, and advisory services. The firm has offices in Orange County and San Diego, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona. The combination of their hands-on experience and practical knowledge exercised by their audit professionals makes The Pun Group unique in their field. Their technical knowledge and thorough understanding of current regulations and issues—along with The Pun Group's commitment to hard work, integrity, and teamwork on every engagement—enable them to help their clients succeed.

The Pun Group has provided auditing, accounting, and advisory services to numerous industries, including aviation, entertainment and media, manufacturing and distribution, online retail, insurance, governments, and healthcare industries throughout the United States of America. Their combined experience in these industries has made them a versatile trusted business partner with their clients, and they have become well-respected as one of the most socially responsible accounting firms. Team members undertake special studies in financial management, accounting, cost accounting-system analysis, internal audit services, and internal control documentation and testing. By participating in industry associations and activities, The Pun Group is always up to date on the latest industry changes and the impact they will have on your operations.

