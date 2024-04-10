Orange County-Based OMNI Construction Services Presents New Website to Elevate Client Spaces with Excellence

"When visitors come to our website, I want them to see the sweat, heart, and excellence we put into every project, to feel the committed partnerships we create. Those things resemble the pillars that underpin the foundation of the work we do." Post this

"When visitors come to our website, I want them to see the sweat, heart, and excellence we put into every project, to feel the committed partnerships we create," said Hernandez. "Those things resemble the pillars that underpin the foundation of the work we do. Our secret to our success is that we take time to look at the whole picture of a project—respecting a client's budget and presenting plans among other elements."

Visitors will find much information on the website's pages. They will learn about the company's awards, its partners, client testimonials and case studies, its vision, commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the leadership team.

Hernandez, who has been well-versed in the construction industry for 12 years, led the switch from residential to commercial construction in 2023. This yielded outstanding results, as the company generated over $1 million in revenue in less than six months.

At the heart of the company's success is Hernandez's pursuit of excellence which is done through the delivery of exceptional services, embracing new technologies, fostering collaboration, and a commitment to environmentally responsible practices. Recognized for her contributions, she held a position within The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) but, more recently, is a founding national director of the National Hispanic Contractors Alliance (NHCA).

Tina Marie Hernandez works alongside her husband, Co-Owner and Chief Operating Officer Rich Hernandez and their partner, Vice President of Business Development Sergio Barajas. Rich's expertise in management at large retail companies combined with his background in the loan business has been instrumental in OMNI Construction Services' triumph in securing competitive bids. His strategic insight and financial acumen have enabled OMNI Construction Services to navigate complex projects with precision and confidence. With Rich at the helm, OMNI has not only met but exceeded expectations and is paving the way for the company's continued success in the construction industry.

Barajas brings his deep knowledge and expertise in the financial, housing, and mortgage areas. An advocate for underserved communities, he creates innovative policies and programs to jumpstart economic revitalization and stabilization. Barajas also excels in strategic sourcing to drive bottom-line results while expanding market share and making housing affordable and accessible.

In addition to her operations at OMNI, Tina Marie Hernandez recently launched her new book series called "Latinas in Construction." Additionally, she is the author of "Latinas in Real Estate" and a SUCCESS coach.

At OMNI Construction Services, our mission goes beyond the foundations of construction; we are in the business of crafting community legacies. With determination and dedication, we enhance the strength and stability of neighborhoods through accessible housing and sustainable development. We harness the power of financial expertise and innovative policies to enrich the lives within underserved communities, and our bilingual skills ensures there is no cultural barrier in the communities we serve. We don't just construct buildings — we elevate the human experience and nurture the roots of society itself. For more information, please visit https://omniconstructionservices.com/.

