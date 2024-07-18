Orange County Business Journal lists Roth Staffing Companies as one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County 2024

"We opened our doors 30 years ago in Orange County and now serve nearly 100 markets across the U.S. including the local area, so this recognition is especially meaningful to us," said Brett Roth, Senior Vice President of Roth Staffing Companies. Post this

All types of employers in the county were eligible including locally based companies, subsidiaries of companies headquartered elsewhere, professional services firms, banks, government agencies, nonprofits, hospitals and universities. To be considered for participation, employers had to have at least 15 workers and have been in business for at least one year.

"We opened our doors 30 years ago in Orange County and now serve nearly 100 markets across the U.S. including the local area, so this recognition is especially meaningful to us," said Brett Roth, Senior Vice President of Roth Staffing Companies. "I am so proud of our local teams who fulfill our Purpose every day - 'To make life better for the people we serve.' We are grateful to be recognized again this year, and excited to see what the future holds."

The ranking of the winning organizations was released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July 2024, issue.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

In 2022 and 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 in their category of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). ClearlyRated has named the organization to their list of "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction," "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction," and "Best Staffing Firms for Women."

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

