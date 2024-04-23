Orange County Pediatric Dentistry Adds New Location, Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD

As pediatric dentists our primary focus is the overall health of our patients. When oral health is threatened by any condition, including lip and tongue tie, the overall health of the child may suffer. Our goal is to help children grow and thrive through the restoration of their teeth and mouth. Post this

In addition to board certification, Dr. Rolon earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, graduating amongst the top in her class. She completed her training on the use of lasers in residency at Children's National Medical Center.

Dr. Olstein earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, graduating among the top of her class and being inducted into the OKU Dental Honor Society.

The practice is dedicated to providing treatment for children of all ages from infants to older children who suffer from tethered oral tissues and the challenges that can result from the condition. A simple procedure can correct infant feeding issues from inability to latch when breastfeeding to swallowing and breathing difficulties.

The existing practice, Orange County Pediatric Dentistry, will remain open and operational alongside the new Lip & Tongue Tie at the OCPD office, continuing to provide comprehensive pediatric dental care for children of all ages.

"As pediatric dentists our primary focus is the overall health and wellness of our patients, which is affected by oral health. When oral health is threatened by any condition, including lip and tongue tie, the overall health of the child may suffer. Our goal is to help children grow and thrive through the restoration and maintenance of their teeth and mouth."

Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD provides the following services:

Diagnosis of tethered oral tissues

Laser frenectomies

Follow-up care

The use of dental lasers in frenectomy procedures is a common practice by trained dental professionals. This minimally invasive technique offers many benefits such as improved comfort and faster recovery.

About Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD

Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD is a branch of Orange County Pediatric Dentistry located at 1200 NY-208, Unit 5, Monroe, NY, 10950. To learn more about the practice, visit https://www.tonguetieoc.com/ or call 845-238-3620 to schedule an appointment.

