Orange County Pediatric Dentistry Adds New Location, Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD

Orange County Pediatric Dentistry is excited to announce the opening of its new location, Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD. Located next door to the existing pediatric dental practice, the new branch focuses specifically on Lip and Tongue Tie treatment, providing a dedicated space for this in-demand service. There is also a new website for the location containing information about the specific services offered: https://www.tonguetieoc.com.
MONROE, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orange County Pediatric Dentistry is excited to announce the opening of its new location, Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD. Located next door to the existing pediatric dental practice, the new branch focuses specifically on lip and tongue tie treatment, providing a dedicated space for this in-demand service. There is also a new website for the location containing information about the specific services offered: https://www.tonguetieoc.com.
Arielle Rolon, DDS and Dayna Olstein, DMD specialize in diagnosing and treating tongue and lip tie, a condition affecting infants and children that can impede eating and speech development. The board-certified pediatric dentists have completed education and training in the treatment of lip and tongue tie using dental lasers for improved comfort and accelerated healing. Board certification is earned through a rigorous testing process that is completed after a two-year training period in a certain specialty. Recertification is required periodically to retain the status.
In addition to board certification, Dr. Rolon earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, graduating amongst the top in her class. She completed her training on the use of lasers in residency at Children's National Medical Center.
Dr. Olstein earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, graduating among the top of her class and being inducted into the OKU Dental Honor Society.
The practice is dedicated to providing treatment for children of all ages from infants to older children who suffer from tethered oral tissues and the challenges that can result from the condition. A simple procedure can correct infant feeding issues from inability to latch when breastfeeding to swallowing and breathing difficulties.
The existing practice, Orange County Pediatric Dentistry, will remain open and operational alongside the new Lip & Tongue Tie at the OCPD office, continuing to provide comprehensive pediatric dental care for children of all ages.
"As pediatric dentists our primary focus is the overall health and wellness of our patients, which is affected by oral health. When oral health is threatened by any condition, including lip and tongue tie, the overall health of the child may suffer. Our goal is to help children grow and thrive through the restoration and maintenance of their teeth and mouth."
Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD provides the following services:
- Diagnosis of tethered oral tissues
- Laser frenectomies
- Follow-up care
The use of dental lasers in frenectomy procedures is a common practice by trained dental professionals. This minimally invasive technique offers many benefits such as improved comfort and faster recovery.
About Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD
Lip & Tongue Tie at OCPD is a branch of Orange County Pediatric Dentistry located at 1200 NY-208, Unit 5, Monroe, NY, 10950. To learn more about the practice, visit https://www.tonguetieoc.com/ or call 845-238-3620 to schedule an appointment.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected] , https://www.dentalfone.com/
SOURCE Orange County Pediatric Dentistry
Share this article