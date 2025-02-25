Orange County Restaurant Week Begins This Weekend O.C.'s Most Celebrated Culinary Event Takes Place March 2-8, 2025

Orange County Restaurant Week, the region's largest and most celebrated culinary event, returns this Sunday, March 2, and runs through Saturday, March 8, 2025.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orange County Restaurant Week, the region's largest and most celebrated culinary event, returns this Sunday, March 2, and runs through Saturday, March 8, 2025. This highly anticipated week-long celebration of dining is meant to bring people together to enjoy the best of Orange County's vibrant restaurant scene. Participating restaurants showcase their creativity with specially curated menus and inventive cocktails, offering diners the perfect opportunity to discover new flavors and revisit their favorite local eateries.