Orange County Restaurant Week Begins This Weekend O.C.'s Most Celebrated Culinary Event Takes Place March 2-8, 2025

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orange County Restaurant Week, the region's largest and most celebrated culinary event, returns this Sunday, March 2, and runs through Saturday, March 8, 2025. This highly anticipated week-long celebration of dining is meant to bring people together to enjoy the best of Orange County's vibrant restaurant scene. Participating restaurants showcase their creativity with specially curated menus and inventive cocktails, offering diners the perfect opportunity to discover new flavors and revisit their favorite local eateries.
Diners can savor a variety of Prix-Fixe Menus, with lunch options priced between $15 and $25, and dinner experiences ranging from $25 to $45. The OC Restaurant Week website makes it easy to plan a culinary adventure tailored to every type of outing – from a romantic Date Night or lively Girls' Night Out, to a luxurious fine-dining experience or fun family dinner. This year's event highlights diversity and inclusivity with a Breakfast/Brunch spotlight and Vegetarian Dining. The Cocktails of OC Restaurant Week will feature inspired drinks made with Licor 43, Herradura Tequila, and Woodford Reserve. Diners can browse participating restaurants and search menus by price at ocrestaurantweek.com.
"OC Restaurant Week is an opportunity to reconnect with friends and loved ones, explore new dining destinations, and create unforgettable memories – all while celebrating and supporting the incredible restaurants that make our community so special," says Pamela Waitt, Founder of OC Restaurant Week and President of OC Restaurant Association, Inc.
