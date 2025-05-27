Orange Tours and Trips, LTD. (DMC) of India Nominated for 2025 World Travel Awards

"This nomination underscores the strength of our team, its dedication to providing exceptional service and our growing reputation as a trusted and innovative destination management company," said Manan Mahajan, Orange Managing Director. Post this

The nomination process is managed by the World Travel Awards' internal research team, which evaluates industry leaders based on performance metrics such as client satisfaction, innovation, service quality, and overall industry impact. Nominations are drawn from recommendations by travel professionals, media representatives, and key stakeholders from across the globe.

Now advancing to the voting phase, Orange will compete alongside other top nominees in its category. Voting is open to travel industry professionals, media, and consumers worldwide, who can cast their votes online through the official World Travel Awards website. Voting is open until August 31, 2025 and winners will be announced at the Asia The nominee with the most votes will be declared the winner and honored at the Asia WTA gala ceremony in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025.

"This nomination underscores the strength of our team, its dedication to providing exceptional service and our growing reputation as a trusted and innovative destination management company," said Manan Mahajan, Orange Managing Director. "We're quickly becoming known across North America for our strong regional expertise, tailored itineraries, and dedication to responsible tourism. Being recognized in the "India's Leading DMC" category further solidifies our leadership and reputation on the global stage."

For more detailed information about Orange services across its four geographies, please visit www.orangedmc.com and/or contact [email protected]

About Orange

Orange DMC, born in 2014 as a quintessential travel operator based in India, has evolved into a distinguished player in the global travel industry. Founded with the mission of redefining travel experiences across the Indian Subcontinent, Orange infuses passion, creativity, and an adventurous spirit into every curated holiday. Guided by the belief that "custom travel is in the experience," we offer a 360-degree approach to travel, crafting tailor-made, transformational journeys that leave lasting impressions.

What truly sets us apart is our vision to go beyond traditional travel. At Orange, we see ourselves not just as a destination management company, but as dream weavers, memory makers, and champions of exploration. Our ethos is rooted in creating experiences that empower, built on principles of empathy, sustainability, and fostering lifelong connections. Over the last decade, Orange has curated exceptional journeys for clients across 50 luxury travel companies and consortiums, spanning 15 countries.

Our growth beyond India into destinations like Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal. Maldives, and Indochina reflects our commitment to revealing the true essence of each region through immersive travel. The recent strategic partnerships with global companies in the UK and Nordic regions further highlight our dedication to staying at the forefront of the dynamic travel landscape.

Orange DMC prides itself on delivering personalized travel service management and concierge services to both individual travelers and groups. Our passionate team of travel experts travels extensively to handpick unique experiences and collaborate with local specialists, ensuring that each itinerary offers authentic and enriching encounters. Every journey is custom-designed, blending exceptional dining, accommodation, and transport with regional and cultural themes to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

What distinguishes Orange DMC is our ability to balance personal passion with professional expertise. Our team excels in communication, operational agility, and technological innovation, ensuring that we remain a step ahead of the competition. Each team member, a seasoned traveler and specialist, brings an unmatched attention to detail that enhances the client experience at every level.

As we look to the future, Orange DMC remains committed to growth and innovation. We aim to further solidify our position as a leader in the luxury travel sector, continuing to explore new opportunities while embracing challenges. With a focus on effective communication, agility, and cutting-edge technology, Orange DMC is poised to remain a key player in the global travel industry, delivering transformative and unforgettable experiences to discerning travelers worldwide.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Orange Tours and Trips, LTD. (Orange)

Shep Doniger

561-637-5750

[email protected]

Media Contact

Shep Doniger, Black Dog Communications Group, Inc., 1 5616132600, [email protected], www.blackdogcomm.com

