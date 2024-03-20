Oransi Launches the First Affordable HEPA Air Purifiers Assembled in the USA - The AirMend Series - Delivering One of the Biggest Electric Motor Innovations in 60 Years

"We've accomplished one of the biggest innovations in electric motor technology since the 1960s and successfully reshored the manufacturing of high-quality air purifiers without a premium price," said Peter Mann, Founder & CEO of Oransi. Post this

Check out how Oransi brought its manufacturing back to the U.S. from China in this short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vk7EghCmIQ

AirMend is available in two sizes. The AirMend Small Room HEPA Air Purifier (MSRP $169.84) cleans 293 square feet in 12.5 minutes or up to 709 square feet in 30 minutes. The AirMend Medium Room HEPA Air Purifier (MSRP $199.84) cleans 322 square feet in 12.5 minutes or up to 780 square feet in 30 minutes. AirMend is the only budget-friendly air purifier that is assembled in the USA. Similar performance models from other U.S. brands cost more than $700.

"We've accomplished one of the biggest innovations in electric motor technology since the 1960s and successfully reshored the manufacturing of high-quality air purifiers without a premium price," said Peter Mann, Founder & CEO of Oransi. "We have created a higher energy efficient electric motor (patent pending) without the green premium and we are a lower cost than the imports for the performance. We have succeeded in creating better products for consumers and businesses, as well as better jobs and better lives for Americans. As a kid who watched his dad's job at GE be negatively impacted by manufacturing that moved overseas in the 70s and 80s, reshoring is a tremendous personal accomplishment. Oransi has brought back the pride in American-made products while implementing responsible manufacturing. We did it through innovation and by having a team that was brave enough to challenge the status quo. I hope we can serve as an example for other U.S. companies."

Additional AirMend features and benefits include:

EPA Energy Star® Smoke CADR: 208 (medium) or 189 (small)

10 fan speeds

Noise level: 30-62 dBA

Filter: Has two filters – mesh pre-filter and HEPA media

Filter Life: 12-18 months

Power: 58 watts (medium) or 44 watts (small)

Weight: 6.5 lbs

Comes with remote control

Certifications: UL, Energy Star, California Air Resources Board

Dimensions: 13" x 13" x 8" (W x H x D)

Warranty: 2 years

Set up in seconds – just plug it in

About Oransi

What began as an engineer's quest to find a better indoor air quality solution for his young asthmatic son, 15 years later has evolved to become a leading electric motor technology company designing some of the most efficient and intuitive products on the market. Based in Radford, Virginia, the veteran and minority-owned business is managed by a team of executives and engineers with decades of experience. They are allergy and asthma sufferers themselves, making air purifiers they also use and need. Oransi provides best-in-class HEPA air purifiers to consumers, businesses and those in the health, dental and medical fields. The company believes everyone deserves to breathe clean, fresh air and while performance is most important, they recognize the need for products that are easy to use and reliable.

