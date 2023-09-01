Orases Celebrated as a Standout Workplace by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work®

"This recognition is a testament to our dedicated workforce, whose relentless efforts have earned us this incredible distinction." - Nick Damoulakis, President and CEO, Orases Tweet this

Great Place To Work® gathered data from over 32,000 survey responses from employees at companies across the U.S. with a team size ranging from 10 to 99. The comprehensive assessment examines workplace culture from multiple angles, such as job role, demographics, and employee experiences, ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment for all.

Industry Voices

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, notes, "All organizations, irrespective of their size or financial strength, have the potential for greatness. These outstanding companies have successfully cultivated high-trust cultures that can compete against businesses of any size."

Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief at Fortune, adds, "Fortune salutes the organizations on the 2023 Best Small Workplaces List. Their operational strategies show that a substantial impact can be achieved regardless of the organization's size."

A History of Excellence

Orases has consistently been recognized for its commitment to excellence, earning multiple awards and accolades in past years across a range of workplace categories. These distinctions highlight our unyielding dedication to creating an inclusive, supportive, and engaging work environment that empowers every team member to excel. The diverse awards serve as a testament to the positive culture and work-life balance that we actively cultivate, underscoring the company's reputation as an exceptional place to work.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work's robust methodology includes surveying organizations with a collective workforce of 7.5 million in the U.S., receiving confidential responses from over a million participants. Of these, a subset directly contributes to the formation of the Best Small Workplaces list.

About Great Place To Work

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has over 30 years of research and data-driven insights to help organizations become excellent workplaces for everyone. They offer an array of tools and certifications, helping companies to evaluate and improve the work experience for all employees.

About Fortune

Fortune is a leading business publication with a mission to positively influence global practices. They provide reliable information, compelling narratives, and high-quality communities, holding companies to stringent performance benchmarks.

