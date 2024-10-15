Orases Doubles Business Development Team with Two New Members

"Their combined expertise and passion for excellence align perfectly with our company's values and growth objectives." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO, Orases Post this

Kristen Ryan brings a wealth of experience to Orases, rooted in her robust sales career that began in tech recruitment. Kristen's journey saw her enter the IT space to sell cloud-based solutions, after which she played a pivotal role in building a channel sales team for a cybersecurity company. Her transition into sales at a software engineering company allowed her to collaborate with a diverse array of clients, from well-funded startups and mid-sized enterprises to celebrities even on digital product initiatives. Kristen's innovative approach and strategic mindset are poised to significantly impact Orases' mission to deliver exceptional software solutions. Upon joining Orases, Kristen expressed her excitement about the company's dynamic culture and innovative spirit, signaling a promising future ahead.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and Kristen to our team," said Nick Damoulakis, CEO of Orases. "Their combined expertise and passion for excellence align perfectly with our company's values and growth objectives. We are confident that their contributions will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients and elevate our business to new heights."

Orases is a bespoke software development company specializing in crafting innovative digital solutions to empower businesses in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Orases delivers tailor-made software solutions that drive tangible outcomes and surpass client expectations. To discover more, visit Orases.com.

