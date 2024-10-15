Orases Doubles Business Development Team with Two New Members

Stephen Carroll and Kristen Ryan join Orases
FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orases, an industry leader in providing customized software solutions, is excited to announce the addition of two team members to its Business Development team. This expansion underscores Orases' commitment to driving innovation and offering unparalleled service to its clients.
Stephen Carroll joins Orases with a strong background in tech entrepreneurship and management. Raised in New York City and a graduate of Arizona State University, Stephen has cultivated a diverse skill set that spans leadership, sales, and partnership development. His journey in the tech industry began in sales for a prominent software testing and QA company and later led him to a leadership role at a custom software and digital transformation company. Stephen's passion for custom software solutions is reflected in his commitment to collaborating with clients and partners on groundbreaking technologies. His enthusiasm for working with a dedicated and skilled team at Orases positions him to significantly contribute to the company's growth and success.
Kristen Ryan brings a wealth of experience to Orases, rooted in her robust sales career that began in tech recruitment. Kristen's journey saw her enter the IT space to sell cloud-based solutions, after which she played a pivotal role in building a channel sales team for a cybersecurity company. Her transition into sales at a software engineering company allowed her to collaborate with a diverse array of clients, from well-funded startups and mid-sized enterprises to celebrities even on digital product initiatives. Kristen's innovative approach and strategic mindset are poised to significantly impact Orases' mission to deliver exceptional software solutions. Upon joining Orases, Kristen expressed her excitement about the company's dynamic culture and innovative spirit, signaling a promising future ahead.
"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and Kristen to our team," said Nick Damoulakis, CEO of Orases. "Their combined expertise and passion for excellence align perfectly with our company's values and growth objectives. We are confident that their contributions will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients and elevate our business to new heights."
ABOUT ORASES
Orases is a bespoke software development company specializing in crafting innovative digital solutions to empower businesses in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Orases delivers tailor-made software solutions that drive tangible outcomes and surpass client expectations. To discover more, visit Orases.com.
