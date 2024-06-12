Orases Earns Prestigious Accolade as Top B2B Company for Custom Software Services

"This achievement reflects not only our team's unwavering dedication but also the invaluable trust and collaboration of our clients." - Larissa Severn, Director of Client Engagement, Orases Post this

Clutch Global Awards celebrate excellence in the B2B services industry worldwide, highlighting the very best providers in various sectors. Orases' inclusion as a top custom software leader on a global scale further underscores its commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions and service.

"It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees," Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch, commented. "Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring's Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals."

Discover Orases' recent projects and client testimonials on their Clutch profile: https://clutch.co/profile/orases#highlights

ABOUT ORASES

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Media Contact

Julie Cimbalista, Marketing Specialist, Orases, 410.871.8335, [email protected]

SOURCE Orases