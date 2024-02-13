Orases Introduces Innovative Role for Enhanced Client and Project Success in 2024

"We anticipate positive outcomes from this change, aligning with our commitment to delivering exceptional custom software solutions." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO, Orases Post this

Kevin Long, the newly appointed Director of Product Management, began his journey with Orases in 2019 and joined the Leadership Team in 2023. His deep knowledge of the company's practices, client base, and unwavering commitment to product excellence position him as the ideal leader for this key role. Regarding the new offering, Kevin said "The Product Manager role embodies Orases' commitment to more than just delivering custom software; it's about maximizing value and enhancing ROI for our clients, every step of the way."

Orases CEO Nick Damoulakis expressed enthusiasm about the introduction of the Product Manager role, stating, "Kevin's move to Director of Product Management is a testament to his dedication and expertise. We anticipate positive outcomes from this change, aligning with our commitment to delivering exceptional custom software solutions."

Orases is confident that the introduction of the Product Manager position, under Kevin Long's leadership, will significantly contribute to the overall success and satisfaction of both clients and internal teams. By fostering collaboration, streamlining processes, and providing strategic guidance, Orases continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering top-notch custom software solutions.

