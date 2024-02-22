Orases Proudly Announces Team Members Promoted in Q1 2024

"Their tireless efforts, alongside the collective dedication of the entire team, have been instrumental in propelling Orases' success, and we look forward to seeing how they embrace their new roles within the organization." - Nick Damoulakis, President and CEO, Orases Post this

Carrie Cromwell-Hunt, who began her journey with Orases in 2022 as a Digital Project Coordinator and moved to Marketing Coordinator for the Shopper Marketing division in 2023, has been promoted to the position of Shopper Marketing Project Manager. Carrie's innovative thinking, strong project management skills, and dedication to delivering exceptional results earned her this well-deserved promotion.

Will Lewis, a valued member of the Orases team since 2019, has consistently demonstrated technical expertise as a Software Developer, and has been promoted to Senior Software Developer. Will is committed to delivering high-quality solutions to Orases' clients, and his promotion reflects his continued growth and contribution to the company.

Chad Diaz, who began as an intern at Orases and was later hired as a Support Technician, has shown remarkable dedication and growth throughout his tenure. Chad's dedication to providing exceptional support to clients makes him a valuable member of the Orases team and led to his promotion to Senior Support Technician.

"We are delighted to announce the promotions of Tom, Carrie, Will, and Chad," said Nick Damoulakis, President and CEO of Orases. "Their tireless efforts, alongside the collective dedication of the entire team, have been instrumental in propelling Orases' success, and we look forward to seeing how they embrace their new roles within the organization."

About Orases:

Orases is a bespoke software development company specializing in crafting innovative digital solutions to empower businesses in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Orases delivers tailor-made software solutions that drive tangible outcomes and surpass client expectations. To discover more about Orases, visit http://www.orases.com.

Media Contact

Kristi Stilen-Lare, Orases, 410.871.8335, [email protected], www.orases.com

SOURCE Orases