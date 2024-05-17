Orases Provides Laptops to LYNX Program Students at Frederick High School

"Our involvement with the LYNX program embodies our passion for opening doors and creating pathways into the tech world for local students." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO, Orases Post this

"Our involvement with the LYNX program embodies our passion for opening doors and creating pathways into the tech world for local students," said Nick Damoulakis, CEO of Orases. "We are proud to play a role in their development and excited about what they will bring to our industry."

Orases has a long-standing commitment to giving back to the community and investing in educational initiatives that foster growth and advancement in the tech sector. Through this partnership with LYNX, Orases aims to inspire and support the next generation of innovators, programmers, and technology leaders.

The laptops, provided by MRIGlobal, will not only assist with the students' education but also serve as a gateway to finding employment opportunities. Erin Merritt, Assistant Director of Health Surveillance and Sample Analysis at MRIGlobal, said, "We are so pleased to be able to connect with students in our community and provide them with devices that will help them for years to come. This is a powerful way for organizations to contribute to today's innovations and those of tomorrow as well."

About the LYNX Program:

Frederick High School's LYNX Program is a specialized initiative that focuses on preparing students for careers in technology, computer science, and entrepreneurship. The program equips students with the skills, knowledge, and experiences needed to succeed in the digital age, promoting creativity, innovation, and critical thinking.

About Orases:

Orases is a bespoke software development company specializing in crafting innovative digital solutions to empower businesses in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Orases delivers tailor-made software solutions that drive tangible outcomes and surpass client expectations. To discover more about Orases, visit http://www.orases.com.

Media Contact

Julie Cimbalista, Orases, 401.871.8335, [email protected], https://orases.com/

SOURCE Orases