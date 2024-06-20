Orases Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces

"We are proud to support our team in being their authentic selves while fostering an environment of fun and collaboration among colleagues." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO of Orases Post this

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees to be recognized in 2024. Each nominated company participated in an employee survey covering topics such as management effectiveness, perks, employee growth, and overall company culture. The organizations' benefits were also audited to determine overall scores and rankings.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Orases

Orases is a bespoke software development company specializing in crafting innovative digital solutions to empower businesses in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Orases delivers tailor-made software solutions that drive tangible outcomes and surpass client expectations. To discover more about Orases, visit http://www.orases.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Julie Cimbalista, Orases, 410.871.8335, [email protected], www.orases.com

SOURCE Orases