Orases Recognized by IBTimes as a Top Custom Software Development Company for 2024

"We are honored by this recognition from IBTimes.com. It highlights the hard work our team puts into every project and our dedication to delivering exceptional software solutions that meet our clients' needs." - Nick Damoulakis, President, Orases Post this

Nick Damoulakis, President of Orases, commented on the award, saying, "We are honored by this recognition from IBTimes.com. It highlights the hard work our team puts into every project and our dedication to delivering exceptional software solutions that meet our clients' needs."

Orases stands out for its ability to handle complex software projects, especially those that require integration with various systems and data management. This capability has positioned them as a go-to developer for challenging software needs.

The acknowledgment from IBTimes.com not only reaffirms Orases' position as a leader in custom software development but also underscores their ongoing commitment to quality and innovation in the field.

About IBTimes

The International Business Times (IBTimes.com) is a digital news outlet covering business, finance, technology, and current events. It provides in-depth analysis and reports on global market trends. IBTimes is known for recognizing industry leaders through its awards and lists.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.

Media Contact

Kristi Stilen-Lare, Executive Assistant, Orases, 301.694.8991, [email protected], https://orases.com/

SOURCE Orases