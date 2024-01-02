Orases Recognized with Great Place To Work® Certification for Second Year in a Row

"Receiving the Great Place To Work® Certification is an honor and a validation of our efforts to create a workplace where every team member feels valued and motivated." - Nick Damoulakis, President and CEO, Orases Post this

"Receiving the Great Place To Work® Certification is an honor and a validation of our efforts to create a workplace where every team member feels valued and motivated," said Nick Damoulakis, President and CEO of Orases. "We are committed to sustaining and enhancing our workplace culture to ensure that Orases remains a preferred employer in the tech industry."

Orases' achievement of this designation underlines their commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and part of a community dedicated to excellence. This certification is not only a reflection of the company's current success in fostering a positive work culture but also sets a benchmark for continual improvement and innovation in their employee engagement and management practices.

The Great Place To Work® Certification is just one of the many milestones Orases has achieved in its pursuit of excellence, both in the services it provides and in its internal company culture. Orases continues to set a high standard for what it means to be an employer of choice in today's competitive business landscape.

About Great Place To Work®

The primary goal of Great Place To Work® is to help companies create exceptional workplace cultures. Through their certification program, they evaluate and acknowledge organizations that excel in creating a high-trust, high-performance culture. Great Place To Work® also publishes annual lists of "Best Workplaces," helping to set the standard for workplaces worldwide.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.

Media Contact

Kristi Stilen-Lare, Executive Assistant, Orases, 301.694.8991, [email protected], https://orases.com/

SOURCE Orases