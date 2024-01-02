Orases Recognized with Great Place To Work® Certification for Second Year in a Row

Reinforcing its status as an employer of choice in the tech industry
FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orases, a leader in the custom software development industry, proudly announces its second consecutive achievement of the Great Place To Work® Certification, reflecting its unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and dynamic work environment. This esteemed recognition for both 2022 and 2023 highlights Orases' dedication to creating a workplace culture that emphasizes employee satisfaction, engagement, and well-being.
Orases' continuous efforts to enhance its workplace environment are evident in this repeat certification, reinforcing its status as an employer of choice in the tech industry. This recognition is not just an accolade but a testament to the strong values and practices that Orases upholds in its day-to-day operations, ensuring a thriving and supportive workspace for its team.
"Receiving the Great Place To Work® Certification is an honor and a validation of our efforts to create a workplace where every team member feels valued and motivated," said Nick Damoulakis, President and CEO of Orases. "We are committed to sustaining and enhancing our workplace culture to ensure that Orases remains a preferred employer in the tech industry."
Orases' achievement of this designation underlines their commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and part of a community dedicated to excellence. This certification is not only a reflection of the company's current success in fostering a positive work culture but also sets a benchmark for continual improvement and innovation in their employee engagement and management practices.
The Great Place To Work® Certification is just one of the many milestones Orases has achieved in its pursuit of excellence, both in the services it provides and in its internal company culture. Orases continues to set a high standard for what it means to be an employer of choice in today's competitive business landscape.
About Great Place To Work®
The primary goal of Great Place To Work® is to help companies create exceptional workplace cultures. Through their certification program, they evaluate and acknowledge organizations that excel in creating a high-trust, high-performance culture. Great Place To Work® also publishes annual lists of "Best Workplaces," helping to set the standard for workplaces worldwide.
About Orases
Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.
