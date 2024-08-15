Orases Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 List for 6th Consecutive Year

"Maintaining our position on the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years is a testament to our team's dedication and our clients' trust." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO, Orases Post this

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, offers a comprehensive look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household names, including Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia, gained their first national recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This year's list is particularly significant, highlighting companies that have achieved remarkable growth despite recent economic challenges. Collectively, the 2024 Inc. 5000 companies added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce," said Mike Hofman, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "From AI to healthcare, these businesses are transforming their sectors and driving the economy forward."

Orases' inclusion on the list underscores its continued growth and its ability to deliver value to clients across various industries. The company's focus on custom software solutions has positioned it as a key player in digital transformation efforts for businesses of all sizes.

For the complete Inc. 5000 list and methodology, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Orases:

Orases is a bespoke software development company specializing in crafting innovative digital solutions to empower businesses in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Orases delivers tailor-made software solutions that drive tangible outcomes and surpass client expectations.

