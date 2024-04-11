Orban and Super Hi-Fi announce the OPTIMOD 5950: Super Hi-Fi Edition. The all-in-one transmitter-based cloud playout appliance.

"We're simplifying the tech stack for radio," said David Day, Orban's President. "No more automation systems, no more PCs, no more closets full of rack-mounted gear. Together with Super Hi-Fi, we're building a 100% cloud-based system with reliable and robust playout - right at the transmitter site." Post this

The Orban OPTIMOD 5950: Super Hi-Fi Edition is designed to work seamlessly with Super Hi-Fi's HLS+ radio streaming technology, ensuring that radio stations can deliver perfect-sounding broadcasts along with accurate metadata, while offering interactive and personalized versions of those exact same broadcasts through mobile apps, smart speaker integrations and web clients.

"We believe that this partnership points the way for the future of radio delivery," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super HI-Fi. "As radio companies look to reduce the complexity of their ecosystem, they're going to require fully integrated solutions that replace decades of legacy hardware. The new Optimod 5950: Super HI-Fi Edition is a big part of that equation. Orban has always represented the highest levels of quality and innovation, and we're incredibly excited to be partnering with them on this breakthrough product."

This combination of AI-powered, cloud-based station creation with next-generation playout and processing hardware means that radio stations truly have the broadcasting technology stack of the future available at their fingertips.

Radio companies can program, image, voice track and broadcast their stations from a web browser using Super Hi-Fi's Program Director, deliver it to the transmitter and other digital endpoints using Super Hi-Fi's HLS+ streaming technology, and play it out at the transmitter site with incredible fidelity and control, apply best-in-class PPM encoding and enable high-quality metadata output.

"We're simplifying the tech stack for radio," said David Day, Orban's President. "No more automation systems, no more dedicated PCs, no more closets full of rack-mounted gear. Together with Super Hi-Fi, we're building a 100% cloud-based system with reliable and robust playout - right at the transmitter site."

To learn more about the Orban Optimod 5950: Super Hi-Fi edition, including pricing, visit www.superhifi.com/products/optimod-5950-shf-edition.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest radio brands. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Orban

For nearly 55 years, Orban has set the benchmark for professional best-in-class audio processing worldwide and continues to provide state-of-the-art audio solutions for large performance venues and content creators as well as radio, TV and Internet broadcasters. Applications include radio and streaming audio processing, loudness measurement and control, multichannel sound audio rendering, and digital audio processing and monitoring for industry leaders including ABC, BBC, CBS, Disney, ESPN, FOX, iHeart, NBC, NHK and SKY. Orban Labs' offices are in Pennsauken, NJ right across the river from Philadelphia, PA, San Francisco, CA and Ludwigsburg, Germany. For more information on Orban, please visit our website www.orban.com.

