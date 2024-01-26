Orbee and AET Automotive Integrate to Automate Dynamic Creatives

"This integration with AET Automotive not only allows dealerships to deploy advertising creative to a large set of segments on advertising channels, but also highly personalized graphics," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. Post this

Orbee's middleware enables dealerships to combine customer segments, vehicle inventory, content rules, and campaign settings together to derive thousands of variations of ad creative through AET's rendering engine. The creative guidelines from the OEM, dealership group, and dealership can all be achieved through standardized templates that are then used as the foundation for thousands of variations of creatives expanding the reach of advertising to more media channels and ad spaces. Additionally, Orbee's analytics, which tracks campaign metrics down to the creative itself, can further optimize creative generation.

The automated ad copy feature, which harnesses Orbee's expertise in data-driven content creation, streamlines the process of generating ad copy. This ensures that creative copy is personalized and deeply resonant with the target audience. For dealerships, this translates into more effective and engaging advertising campaigns, with the added benefit of significantly reducing the time and resources traditionally required for crafting impactful ad messages.

"Creative automation and dynamic creative optimization (DCO) is a necessity for managing micro-segmentation and personalization at scale because each set of audiences requires different messaging and call-to-actions tailored to where they are in their journey," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. "This integration with AET Automotive not only allows dealerships to deploy advertising creative to a large set of segments on advertising channels, but also highly personalized graphics for 1-to-1 messaging on marketing channels such as email, text, and chat."

"Back in 2019 when we first sketched out the idea for AET, we dreamed of the day when we could take the hassle out of monthly creative for dealerships with creative automation. Our team's journey has been marked by continuous advancement and refinement of our Creative Studio tools to bring this idea to fruition," stated Jeff Gonzales, Founder of AET Automotive. "The integration with Orbee was a natural step towards data-driven creative capabilities to reach a new level of uniquely personalized advertising for each customer encounter."

For more information on this integration and its impact on dealership advertising, schedule a demo with Orbee at NADA 2024.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides data management and middleware software to the automotive industry to modernize the car buying experience. Franchised and independent dealers and enterprise clients embed Orbee's platform into their businesses to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors using Orbee's customer journeys tool, manage and control first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful application programming interfaces and software development kits. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. For more on Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About AET Automotive

AET Automotive is an advertising technology company assembled to help auto dealers take control of their digital advertising. Their AET Marketing Suite has redefined the digital toolkit for an industry plagued with marketing inefficiencies - giving dealerships the tools to create website banners, display ads, social media content, and email campaigns, as well as systemized inventory ad solutions to streamline their marketing with automation. Designed as an alternative to the industry's legacy agency model, AET Automotive's marketing Suite is the affordable solution for automotive creative needs. Dive deeper into the AET Automotive revolution at http://www.aetautomotive.com – where the future of automotive marketing takes shape today.

