Orbee and Anaphora Integrate to Bring a New Blend of Creativity and Technology to Email Marketing

"By combining Anaphora's creative excellence in designing OEM brand compliant assets with our advanced email distribution and segmentation capabilities, we can offer the best of both worlds for those dealerships and brands that demand a richer level of experience" stated by Peter Fong of Orbee. Post this

Complementing Anaphora's creative platform capabilities, Orbee's platform provides the personalization datasets from its CDP capabilities, audience segmentation to align the right template to the right shopper, and email campaign management and delivery engine. Integrated with CDP merge tags, emails can speak directly to the individual based on the first-party data dealerships already have. Utilizing Orbee's advanced segmentation capabilities, the integration enables the distribution of email marketing content to finely-tuned audience lists. This precise targeting is further enhanced by Orbee's identity resolution capabilities, which ensures that any engagement is utilized to enrich the customer's profile with their shopping behaviors on the dealership site.

Peter Fong, Chief Commercial Officer of Orbee, emphasized the significance of this integration, stating, "By combining Anaphora's creative excellence in designing OEM brand compliant assets with our advanced email distribution and segmentation capabilities, we can offer the best of both worlds for those dealerships and brands that demand a richer level of experience."

Marat Pashkevich, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Anaphora, shared his enthusiasm for the integration, adding, "Our integration with Orbee enables us to bring our creative brand designs to life in the most effective way, reaching the intended audience with precision and relevance."

Together, Orbee and Anaphora are focused on enhancing the overall impact of email marketing in automotive retail which will continue to be relevant if personalized, relevant, and engaging. Through this integration, dealerships can access a comprehensive solution that encompasses creative design, compliance, data-driven targeting, and effective distribution.

For more information about this integration, schedule a demo with Orbee at NADA 2024.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About Anaphora

Anaphora is an enterprise platform that complements CX enterprise solutions. It empowers global brands to elevate and control their brand experiences in all digital touchpoints. Anyone can manage, create, and send professional and brand-compliant communication without technical expertise across channels such as email, SMS, and mobile apps. Anaphora brings an intuitive content editor that empowers users with creative freedom while automatically applying OEM approved brand guidelines. The content editors prevent users from breaking any guidelines by enforcing contextually predefined designs, logos, fonts, sizes, margins, colors, and more. In addition, Anaphora enhances global collaboration among markets, regions, and retail locations by enabling the ability to customize organizational structures and allowing for content distribution and automatic localization. This allows companies in industries like automotive and luxury retail to leverage the power of their brands, even on a local retail level, with harmony and consistency.

To learn more about Anaphora and how you can leverage the power of your brand communication, please visit Anaphora.tech and follow Anaphora on LinkedIn.

###

Media Contact

Chris Vazquez, Orbee, (949) 316-3921, [email protected], orbee.com

Marat Pashkevich, Anaphora, (678) 629-0019, [email protected], anaphora.tech

Twitter

SOURCE Orbee