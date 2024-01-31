Orbee and Dealerware Integrate to Leverage Rental Offerings within Car Shopper Lifecycles

"This integration showcases the possibilities when connecting a CDP to unique offerings using the power of middleware," shared Peter Fong, Orbee's Chief Commercial Officer. Post this

Dealerships who utilize Orbee to segment their audiences based on a more comprehensive view of customer journeys can identify candidates for rentals whether it is to offer a bridge between leases, longer-term test drive, rental for lifestyle events such as vacations, and an alternative when affordability is an issue. Once prospects are matched to these segments based on historical data, Orbee's integrated marketing capabilities including on-site display advertising, email marketing, and more can engage shoppers to offer these alternatives to buying and leasing. This especially applies to shoppers that need to be re-engaged from previous or real-time abandonments in the buying process.

The integration with Dealerware also includes analytics and activity tracking within the Dealerware rental user interface and backend systems to provide end-to-end visibility to further enhance the customer journeys for engaging those renters for car purchases and leases or subsequent rentals. "This integration showcases the possibilities when connecting a CDP to unique offerings using the power of middleware," shared Peter Fong, Orbee's Chief Commercial Officer. "Using Dealerware to introduce a rental offering, dealerships can engage customers in new ways that can build long-lasting and diversified relationships with customers."

"As Dealerware continues to develop solutions for automotive retailers and OEMs, our integration with Orbee offers dealerships new ways to accelerate consumer awareness and engagement with mobility offerings. With Dealerware's single platform to manage courtesy, rental, test drive, and subscription use cases integrated with Orbee's data and experience platform, both consumers and dealerships win," explains Matt Carpenter, CEO, Dealerware, "Consumers get the benefit of more flexible mobility offerings, and dealerships unlock new revenue streams."

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicles, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for thousands of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, over 30 OEM brands.

