Orbee and EMG Integrate to Activate Audiences Across Streaming Video and Audio Platforms

The integration streamlines the campaign planning and execution process, beginning with building a specific audience with attributes that would resonate with the creative for a streaming TV video ad or a digital audio ad. Once the audience is built within Orbee, it is pushed to EMG's platform, where users can also decide what placements would be best suited to their audience and campaign. EMG has a seat on all of the major programmatic ad buying platforms as well as relationships with the top streaming service providers in the country.

"We are excited to integrate with EMG to provide large dealership groups with another way to reach their active car shoppers across all the media channels where they consume content today," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder & CEO of Orbee. Patel was involved in the early days of streaming video and audio, participating in the IAB committee that created the original VAST and VPAID tags and bringing dynamic video ad serving to connected TV operating systems and apps. "This integration furthers our goal to make these channels viable by streamlining the activation, creative and measurement process with our middleware."

"By pairing Orbee's advanced segmentation and analytics with EMG's extensive media buying expertise, large dealership groups can now trace the effectiveness of specific segments and ads and adjust their strategies dynamically for the greatest chance of a qualified buyer walking through their door," stated Brett Hall, VP of Sales & Marketing at EMG.

For more information about this integration visit Orbee's integration library.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About EMG

EMG is the first and only streaming advertising platform purpose built for automotive marketers. The EMG platform makes it easy to plan, activate and measure high-performing CTV and Streaming Audio campaigns for car brands. Leveraging over 100 million deterministic sales, walk-ins and web engagement data points from over 12 thousand individual stores, our model outperforms the industry average by 10x. Find out more at https://evolutionmediagroup.com/

