Orbee and One Auction View Integrate to Enable Dealerships to Make Smarter Auction Buying Decisions using Real-Time First-Party Customer Behavior

Integration will provide insights from dealership's customer journeys for decision making in their digital auction strategies
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orbee Inc., a leader in customer experience middleware for the automotive industry, and One Auction View® (OAV), a prominent centralized auction management platform for dealerships, are integrating to bring data-driven decision making to the process of acquiring vehicles through auctions. Dealerships using One Auction View's proprietary software will have real-time visibility into used car shopping trends across all their customer touchpoints enabling them to more intelligently and profitably identify and source cars listed at auction.
One Auction View helps dealers spend less time searching for inventory and find the right units wherever they present themselves. Our cutting edge fully integrated end-to-end transport solution further empowers dealers to cast a wider net for auction procurement and retail sales. On average One Auction View saves dealers over 6 hours a day searching for used cars, the dashboard shows available vehicles across a 1,000 unique locations on one screen. Dealerships can unlock vehicle history reports and save vehicles on the One View Watch List®.
Orbee's integrated analytics will offer dealerships recommendations of which cars they should concentrate on based on actual web site activity, speeding up the selection process and the velocity.
"Our system has fundamentally transformed the way dealerships engage with auctions by giving them a single view into all the vehicles available everywhere," stated Skye Haulman, Founder & CEO of One Auction View. "With Orbee analytics, we will be able to recommend which cars available at auction match their customer demand in real-time, increasing turn rate and profits."
By leveraging this data, dealers can make more informed decisions about which vehicles to prioritize in the One Auction View digital auction space. The analytics will reveal which vehicles are most popular among customers, allowing dealers to strategically bid on vehicles that are more likely to drive traffic and engagement on their websites. This targeted approach to inventory acquisition and management represents a significant advancement in the way dealers approach the digital auction process.
"Orbee's integration with One Auction View bridges how dealers choose the cars they buy at auction with what their customers are signaling through their interactions," states Peter Fong, Chief Commercial Officer of Orbee. "With limited inventory and higher prices, it's more important than ever to make sure they have the right vehicles for their shoppers and now they can tap into every auction with better data."
For more information about this integration, schedule a demo with Orbee at NADA 2024.
About Orbee, Inc.
Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.
About One Auction View
One Auction View is a SaaS solution for all automotive dealers. Search, Evaluate, Save, Bid, and Transport vehicles all in one app. One Auction View gives dealers multiple options to find exactly what they need to stock their lot, so they can source the best vehicles to buy using cutting edge technology and efficiencies ultimately saving dealers time and money. A solution built by car dealers for car dealers.
Media Contact
Chris Vazquez, Orbee, (949) 316-3921, pr@orbee.com, orbee.com
Skye Haulman, One Auction View, (866) 542-1550, skye@oneauctionview.com, oneauctionview.com
SOURCE Orbee
