Orbee and One Auction View Integrate to Enable Dealerships to Make Smarter Auction Buying Decisions using Real-Time First-Party Customer Behavior

Orbee's integrated analytics will offer dealerships recommendations of which cars they should concentrate on based on actual web site activity, speeding up the selection process and the velocity.

"Our system has fundamentally transformed the way dealerships engage with auctions by giving them a single view into all the vehicles available everywhere," stated Skye Haulman, Founder & CEO of One Auction View. "With Orbee analytics, we will be able to recommend which cars available at auction match their customer demand in real-time, increasing turn rate and profits."

By leveraging this data, dealers can make more informed decisions about which vehicles to prioritize in the One Auction View digital auction space. The analytics will reveal which vehicles are most popular among customers, allowing dealers to strategically bid on vehicles that are more likely to drive traffic and engagement on their websites. This targeted approach to inventory acquisition and management represents a significant advancement in the way dealers approach the digital auction process.

"Orbee's integration with One Auction View bridges how dealers choose the cars they buy at auction with what their customers are signaling through their interactions," states Peter Fong, Chief Commercial Officer of Orbee. "With limited inventory and higher prices, it's more important than ever to make sure they have the right vehicles for their shoppers and now they can tap into every auction with better data."

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About One Auction View

One Auction View is a SaaS solution for all automotive dealers. Search, Evaluate, Save, Bid, and Transport vehicles all in one app. One Auction View gives dealers multiple options to find exactly what they need to stock their lot, so they can source the best vehicles to buy using cutting edge technology and efficiencies ultimately saving dealers time and money. A solution built by car dealers for car dealers.

