Orbee and VINCUE Integrate to Amplify VINCUE Boost Capabilities

In addition to expanding reach, Orbee's campaign analytics will provide more in-depth reporting metrics into VINCUE Boost campaigns. These enhanced analytics capabilities will enable dealerships to analyze user behavior before and after engaging with VINCUE Boost ads. This offers a deeper understanding of the customer journey and the impact of their advertising efforts, ensuring that campaigns are not only wider in scope but also more precisely targeted to relevant audiences.

The integration leverages Orbee's template engine to automate crucial aspects of the advertising process, integrating vehicle inventory feeds with dynamic ad generation capabilities. This streamlines the advertising workflow, greatly enhancing efficiency and allowing VINCUE to focus on strategic management across various digital channels. The result is a more effective utilization of time and resources. Supported by Orbee's APIs and SDKs, this integration ensures a reliable and scalable solution for inventory and advertising management.

"In today's competitive landscape, every second and every dollar counts. That's why we're excited to team up with VINCUE," said Director of Product Strategy, Jamie Suid. "By automating vehicle selection, ad creation, and campaign launch, we empower dealerships to scale their advertising efforts effortlessly, reaching the right audience at the right time, every time."

"Advertising in the automotive space is exploding with new technology," said Chris Hoke, Founder, CTO and CEO of VINCUE, "There has never been a product that looks at each unit's performance, outside of just age, to determine where ad dollars would be best spent - automatically and in real time. With the BOOST Engine, we developed the most unique and inventory focused ad strategy, with Orbee - we'll be able to connect the unit with the buyer with more precision and meet them wherever they are."

For more information on this integration and its impact on dealership advertising, please schedule a demo with Orbee at NADA 2024 or read VINCUE's companion blog.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides data management and middleware software to the automotive industry to modernize the car buying experience. Franchised and independent dealers and enterprise clients embed Orbee's platform into their businesses to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors using Orbee's customer journeys tool, manage and control first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful application programming interfaces and software development kits. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About VINCUE

VINCUE is transforming the retail automotive software industry by providing dealers with new, innovative end-to-end inventory lifecycle management and market pricing solutions. This gives dealers access to real-time data and tools in a single system to stock smarter, increase turn, compete effectively, and above all else — maximize profits.

Media Contact

Chris Vazquez, Orbee, 9493163921, [email protected], www.orbee.com

Angela Rizzo, VINCUE, 913-200-3301, [email protected], https://vincue.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Orbee