Orbee Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit To Further Its Mission to Connect the Mobility Industry with its Middleware Technology for Customer Experience

"This certification showcases that we are balancing the rapid pace of innovation with serious consideration for long-term process and technology safeguards, both of which are important to our customers and partners," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"As leaders in advancing data management, security, and compliance, we at Brain+Trust recognize the significance of Orbee's accomplishment in completing a SOC 2 Audit and achieving ISO 27001 certification," stated Tim Hayden, CEO of Brain+Trust. "This places Orbee among a select group of software companies in the automotive industry that meet the highest standards of business operations and governance, an important criteria for dealerships to consider when envisioning the future of data technologies and artificial intelligence."

The increased scrutiny that dealerships face from regulatory agencies makes it more important than ever that their data is secure and is managed by vendors with care. Dealerships, along with their partners who access their data, also bear the responsibility of adhering to regulations like GLBA, CARS, TCPA, among others, affecting the entire automotive retail experience. Orbee's SOC 2 Type 2 certification will empower dealerships to more confidently leverage even more capabilities that Orbee provides them including CDP capabilities, marketing automation, audience management, various attribution reporting and the expansive use cases enabled by middleware that connects the ecosystem.

For more information about Orbee's commitment to providing the highest level of data security, privacy and compliance, please visit orbee.com/trust-center.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

