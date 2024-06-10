Orbee Integrates ActivEngage Messaging Data to Enrich Shopper Profiles

"Dealerships can access a complete picture of their shoppers' journeys, from website visits to chat engagements, enabling personalized interactions that significantly enhance the buying experience," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder & CEO of Orbee. Post this

This integration enables ActivEngage and Orbee's mutual customers to gain unprecedented access to higher-value data points extracted from the intelligent and thoughtful conversations between their customers and ActivEngage engagement experts, who are extensively trained in dealership operations. Because ActivEngage interacts across various marketplace platforms, it provides insights not attainable from any other vendor. The primary advantage lies in the wealth of journey data, enabling dealerships to generate customer journey reports and conduct in-depth analyses using state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to identify buying propensities, conduct lead scoring, and harness other advanced reporting capabilities.

"Integrating ActivEngage with our Customer Data Platform is a game-changer for the automotive retail industry. It allows the data from human-based interactions to be correlated with digital touchpoints to identify important patterns in shopper journeys," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder & CEO of Orbee, "Dealerships can access a complete picture of their shoppers' journeys, from website visits to chat engagements, enabling personalized interactions that significantly enhance the buying experience."

"When Orbee came to us looking to integrate, we knew this would be a huge win for our respective dealers. ActivEngage has always addressed our customers' conversations with thought and detail that is clearly unmatched in the industry, proven by our closing ratio," stated Ted Rubin, CEO of ActivEngage. "By integrating Orbee, dealers can take advantage of what may have previously been untapped value. Leveraging the data points from all the marketplaces where we interact on behalf of the dealer, Orbee uses that information to enhance dealership marketing to its customers. It is like knowing what a customer actually thinks and using that information to market to them directly."

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About ActivEngage

ActivEngage is the premier managed messaging and customer engagement solution for car dealers, auto groups, and OEMs. Founded in 2007, ActivEngage offers solutions for every stage of the customer journey and produces unparalleled results 24/7. ActivEngage's success lies within their highly trained Customer Engagement Experts (CEEs) and their ever-evolving, web-based software. From chat, text, and Facebook Messenger to digital retailing, reputation enhancement, behavioral offers, service-scheduling, and so much more, ActivEngage is a one-stop-shop for car dealers who value an elevated customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.activengage.com.

