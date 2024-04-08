Orbee Integrates Car Wars Voice Data to Enrich Shopper Profiles

"Voice continues to be an undeniably important channel in customer interactions in automotive, and having this data tied together with all other touchpoints is going to change the game for marketing automation" stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. Post this

"This integration with Car Wars enables mutual customers with more holistic and actionable customer journeys," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder & CEO of Orbee, "Voice continues to be an undeniably important channel in customer interactions in automotive, and having this data tied together with all other touchpoints is going to change the game for marketing automation."

Personalized customer interactions are now more attainable than ever; sales representatives equipped with comprehensive insights into a customer's online and phone activity can conduct conversations that are both relevant and timely. Additionally, the capability to automate engagement through sophisticated triggers ensures that dealerships maintain timely and relevant communication with potential buyers, fostering an excellent customer experience.

"The integration with Orbee empowers automotive businesses to delve deeper into customer interactions, leveraging our comprehensive call data for enhanced segmentation, personalized experiences, and targeted marketing strategies," stated Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "We look forward to seeing how this collaboration transforms the way dealerships engage with customers and how our data provides them with more in-depth insights."

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

