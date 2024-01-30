Orbee Integrates Client Command to Help Dealerships Enrich Their First-Party Data with Signals from Everywhere Shoppers Engage

"While enrichment data has been embedded deep in offerings across the industry, the move towards first-party data management by dealerships requires them to have this type of data accessible directly," stated Orbee's Co-Founder and CEO Atul Patel. Post this

The integration is designed to make working with more signal data easier than ever before. By leveraging Orbee's middleware, Client Command's data is securely matched to consumers and the response is stored within the same customer profile that derives audience segments and triggers. This method leverages Orbee's clean room capabilities so that no sensitive information is transferred and helps dealers abide by GLBA and other compliance measures. The audience insights then help inform activation of advertising media and marketing messages across all channels in a unified way while still abiding by the consumer's privacy and communication preferences with the dealership.

Client Command® views this integration as a strategic step forward in empowering dealerships with their behavioral insights. "Integrating with Orbee's platform aligns perfectly with our mission to empower our clients to reach their potential using the most precise, data-driven consumer insights available in automotive," said [Client Command spokesperson] Client Command's Founder and CEO, Jonathan Lucenay. "This integration enables us to offer our dealership clients a more comprehensive understanding of their audience on and off their properties, leading to more effective and personalized marketing efforts."

The integration between Orbee and Client Command® demonstrates a shared commitment to advancing the capabilities of automotive dealerships through enhanced data utilization. "While enrichment data has been embedded deep in offerings across the industry, the move towards first-party data management by dealerships requires them to have this type of data accessible directly," stated Orbee's Co-Founder and CEO Atul Patel. "Additionally, with this integration with Client Command®, we can push the envelope on what kind of data is available to dealerships to integrate and how that data is seamlessly activated."

For more information about this integration, schedule a demo with Orbee at NADA 2024.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About Client Command

Founded in 1999, Client Command® is automotive's premier data solution, delivering identity-level, intent data. Our mission is to provide our dealer-partners with the best data in automotive and give them the tools to use that data to create a REAL advantage over their competitors. Powered by the patented Active Shopper Network®, our products enable dealers to engage shoppers in real-time across all of their devices. We measure our results through multi-touch attribution and identity-level match back to sale. Client Command® is built on its commitment to people, growth and values - being named to Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies nine times and receiving awards for employee engagement year over year. To learn more about Client Command's Active Shopper Network®, visit http://www.clientcommand.com/active-shopper-network/.

Media Contact

Chris Vazquez, Orbee, (949) 316-3921, [email protected], orbee.com

Jordan West, Client Command, (423)-223-8747, [email protected], clientcommand.com

Twitter

SOURCE Orbee