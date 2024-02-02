Orbee Integrates S&P Global Mobility Data and Insights to Bring Dealerships Retention and Conquest Audience Solutions

"By integrating with Orbee, we are making our solutions seamlessly available to a growing network of dealerships who are looking to drive innovation around the customer experience," said Joe Kyriakoza, Vice President and General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, at S&P Global Mobility. Post this

For engaging with existing customers, dealerships can utilize Polk Data Services to identify the right way to re-engage their customer. Using Orbee's CDP capabilities, this data is stored in the customer profile which can then be used for audience segmentation, messaging personalization, and offer management. As an example, customers who still have the car recorded in the system can be engaged with service offers, while those who do not can be offered new sales offers. This integration can be leveraged for a variety of customer acquisition and engagement use cases.

Orbee's middleware makes this integration seamless and expandable and for those partners who already utilize any of the Polk Automotive Solutions products, can leverage their own accounts to enhance their use of Orbee's platform. "Polk Automotive Solutions provides tremendous opportunities for dealerships to tap data to improve engagement and outreach and with Orbee's technology stack and integration ecosystem, the data can be activated in amazing ways that were not always easy to do by dealerships themselves," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee.

"With more dealerships investing heavily in their first-party data processes and technologies, it's more important than ever for them to utilize better data enrichment and audience solutions," said Joe Kyriakoza, Vice President and General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, at S&P Global Mobility. "By integrating with Orbee, we are making our solutions seamlessly available to a growing network of dealerships who are looking to drive innovation around the customer experience of car purchasing and ownership."

