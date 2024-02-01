Orbee Integrates with CallRevu to Offer Comprehensive Call Data within a Powerful Analytics, Customer Data, and Activation Platform

"The client-side and server-side integration of their call technology will give dealers a new way to understand how voice interactions are related to other signals throughout the customer lifecycle" stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. Post this

Marketing departments within dealerships are excited for more visibility and connectivity of the shopper journey data within their CDP. "The integration of Orbee and CallRevu is a game-changer for us," states Kate Howell, Marketing Director of Mullinax Automotive. "Having access to such rich call data within our CDP opens up new avenues for understanding our customers' needs and preferences. It's not just about the volume of data, but the depth of insights we can now tap into, enabling us to craft more effective and targeted marketing strategies that resonate with our customers."

Additionally, the integration will allow dealers to segment their customers and prospects based on their interactions over calls. Such segmentation can then be strategically utilized in marketing campaigns, enabling more targeted communication and personalized customer experiences. Moreover, this data can be instrumental in providing insights for Business Development Center (BDC) personnel, optimizing their approach based on previous call outcomes.

"It's very exciting to see CallRevu's rich data be integrated into our event stream which is used to segment, prioritize, and personalize customer interactions," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. "The client-side and server-side integration of their call technology will give dealers a new way to understand how voice interactions are related to other signals throughout the customer lifecycle."

"We're delighted to integrate with Orbee, a move that marks a key advancement in our pursuit of innovation and excellence," stated Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. "This integration underscores our dedication to delivering solutions that elevate customer engagement and drive dealership success. The fusion of CallRevu's analytics with Orbee's Middleware is redefining the standard for integrated, data-centric operations within the auto industry, ensuring our clients gain a formidable edge in today's competitive landscape."

For more information about this integration, schedule a demo with Orbee at NADA 2024.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About CallRevu

CallRevu's mission is to drive success for our partners by elevating intelligence at every touch point, transforming every interaction into comprehensive analytics and actionable insights. Our innovative, real-time AI-powered interaction monitoring, analytical assessment, and strategic optimization are tailored to empower our partners to make informed decisions, accelerating revenue growth and cultivating customer loyalty. We are dedicated to propelling the automotive industry forward.

Media Contact

Chris Vazquez, Orbee, (949) 316-3921, [email protected], orbee.com

Jeff Frechette, CallRevu, (443) 921-2606, [email protected], callrevu.com

