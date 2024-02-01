Orbee Integrates with Ravin AI to Transform Dealership Trade-In Experience

"We wanted to launch our own direct-to-consumer brand that could build on our history that started in 1953. It is through the Orbee and Ravin integration that we've been able to launch our own unique vehicle acquisition workflow," says Stephen Pankow, Used Car Director of Basil Family Dealerships. Post this

The assets generated by the consumer are integrated into the customer's profile and garage information within the dealership's Customer Data Platform (CDP). By storing vehicle ownership information, used car managers can monitor changes in vehicle valuations and request consumers provide updated photos when necessary with the same Ravin workflow the consumer is used to. This functionality adds a dynamic layer to customer interaction and sales opportunities.

Building a trade-in experience with Orbee and Ravin AI introduces an opportunity for dealerships to control the vehicle acquisition experience and integrate it with the rest of the customer journey. "We wanted to launch our own direct-to-consumer brand that could build on our history that started in 1953. It is through the Orbee and Ravin integration that we've been able to launch our own unique vehicle acquisition workflow," says Stephen Pankow, Used Car Director of Basil Family Dealerships. "We can now enhance our used car buying experience, maintain high used car inventory levels, and preserve our margins by reducing reliance on vehicle auctions."

"With Ravin, customers can provide standardized photos to dealerships using their smart phones without sacrificing the quality and accuracy the dealership needs to properly value their cars," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. "And to top it off, it's great to be collaborating with another FM Capital portfolio company."

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About Ravin AI

Ravin AI is an international provider of automated artificial intelligence solutions for vehicle inspections serving diverse fleet, insurance, and remarketing customers around the world. Unlike other marketplace solutions, Ravin does not require its customers to purchase or install dedicated hardware but rather uses mobile and standard security cameras. Ravin AI was founded in 2018 by Eliron Ekstein and Roman Sandler, and has raised over $35M to date from investors including OpenLane (owner of ADESA auctions, AutoVIN inspection and more), PICO Venture Partners, FM Capital, and Shell Ventures.

