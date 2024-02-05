Orbee Taps the Power of Urban Science's Unrivaled Industry Sales Data to Empower Dealerships to Focus on In-Market Shoppers and Optimize Marketing Campaigns

"These types of combinations introduce new possibilities and unlock many use cases that we are excited to explore with our dealership customers" stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. Post this

In a related capacity, Urban Science supports dealers from the operations side with the company's industry first SalesAlert™ solution, which connects directly to dealership CRMs and proactively notifies dealers when a sale is lost, empowering them to focus time and resources on prospects still in the market. As an additional point of collaboration, for dealers working with Orbee that are enrolled in SalesAlert™, Urban Science will also, with the dealer's consent, make this data available to Orbee creating an unprecedented, privacy-compliant bridge between a dealership's operations and marketing efforts, enabling new insights into customer journeys.

Leveraging the combined power of Orbee and Urban Science expands participating dealers' visibility to the entire market. "I'm excited about the integration with Urban Science, a data company with a proven track record in our industry," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. "These types of combinations introduce new possibilities and unlock many use cases that we are excited to explore with our dealership customers."

Reflecting on this integration, Carl Matter, AdTech Performance Director from Urban Science stated, "Our collaboration with Orbee makes our company's unrivaled industry sales data more accessible and actionable at the Tier 3 level, expanding our unique ability to deliver business certainty in even the most ambiguous market conditions. Our integration with Orbee will help identify issues and opportunities that were previously unseen, enhancing dealership marketing efforts across channels through insights and access that are simply unmatched."

To learn more about this new addition to Orbee's Data Marketplace, schedule a demo with Orbee at NADA 2024.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About Urban Science

Urban Science is a leading automotive consultancy and technology firm that serves automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers, and the advertising technology companies that support them, around the world. Headquartered in Detroit and operating in 20 office locations globally, Urban Science taps the power of its science – and its unrivaled data, solution offerings and industry expertise – to create clarity for clients in even the most chaotic market conditions. Visit UrbanScience.com for more information about how Urban Science helps automotive manufacturers and dealers gain competitive edges by taking the guesswork out of critical business decisions, and in turn drives improved efficiency and profitability industrywide.

Media Contact

Chris Vazquez, Orbee, (949) 316-3921, [email protected], orbee.com

Adrienne Lenhoff, Urban Science, (313) 580-5349, [email protected], urbanscience.com

Twitter

SOURCE Orbee