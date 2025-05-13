Orbit Fab Strengthens Advisory Board with Defense Space Leaders Maj Gen Jody A. Merritt and Maj Gen Roger W. Teague (Ret.)

"Jody and Roger have spent their careers delivering breakthrough space capabilities for the warfighter. Their experience will be invaluable as we scale our fuel delivery network and collaborate even more closely with the Department of Defense and allied nations." - Daniel Faber. Post this

Maj Gen. Jody A. Merritt is an Air Force Reservist serving as the Mobilization Assistant to the Commander of U.S. Space Command, where she supports the defense of U.S. and allied interests in the space domain. A career space operator, Merritt has hands on-experience with 14 defense and national missions, she spearheaded the acceleration of command and control's digital transformation for Space Force Operations Command (SpOC) and designed, launched, and led the standup of the inaugural Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC), facilitating government adoption of commercial technology through Other Transaction Authorities. In her civilian capacity as Founder and Manager of JM Astris Advisors, she is joining the advisory board, leveraging over 25 years of corporate experience in program management, systems integration, partner and channel development, and federal business development to guide companies through strategic growth, funding, and technology roadmapping.

"Mission success in the contested space environment depends on logistics as much as launch," added Jody Merritt. "Orbit Fab is solving that logistics challenge with an open interface and a scalable approach. I'm excited to contribute operational and industry insights to further this critical capability."

Maj Gen Roger W. Teague (Ret.) served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, leading and delivering flagship programs such as the Space‑Based Infrared System (SBIRS) and MILSTAR before retiring as Director of Space Programs in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Acquisition. In industry, Teague has held senior leadership roles at Boeing, Terran Orbital, and PredaSAR, and is a founding partner at space consultancy Elara Nova.

"On‑orbit refueling is a game‑changer for national security and commercial space. Orbit Fab's RAFTI™ interface and depot architecture will dramatically improve resilience, responsiveness, and lifetime of critical spacecraft," said Roger Teague. "I look forward to working with this outstanding team, helping shape strategies that deliver this capability to government and industry partners alike."

Daniel Faber, Orbit Fab's Chief Executive Officer, welcomed the new advisors: "Jody and Roger have spent their careers delivering breakthrough space capabilities for the warfighter. Their experience will be invaluable as we scale our fuel delivery network and collaborate even more closely with the Department of Defense and allied nations."

About Orbit Fab

Orbit Fab is building the first commercially available propellant supply chain in space. The company's Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI™) sets the standard for in‑orbit fueling, enabling spacecraft reuse, extending mission lifetimes, maneuvering without regret, and reducing space debris. Orbit Fab is currently expanding technical and manufacturing capabilities to ramp up production to meet intensifying demand for its on-orbit refueling ports, shuttles, and depots, which can deliver and dispense chemical, electric, and green propellants in space. Investors include 8090 Industries, Stride Capital, Industrious Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, and Northrop Grumman. For more information,

For more information, visit www.orbitfab.com or contact [email protected].

