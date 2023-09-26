Orbit Irrigation Powers Up Sustainability Efforts by Moving to Renewable Energy

"Given our unique position as a leader in watering solutions, we have always felt the responsibility to be good stewards of the environment by conserving Earth's precious resources," said Stuart Eyring, CEO at Orbit Irrigation. Tweet this

"Given our unique position as a leader in watering solutions, we have always felt the responsibility to be good stewards of the environment by conserving Earth's precious resources," said Stuart Eyring, CEO at Orbit Irrigation. "In the fall of 2022, our sustainability teams embarked on a mission to strengthen our commitment to a sustainable tomorrow. Today, we are excited to share that all our operations are powered by 100% renewable electricity. Orbit's leadership stands united in advocating for a greener future, and this milestone is an expression of our pledge to reshape the landscape of watering solutions in a sustainable manner."

Orbit Irrigation's initiative with renewable energy is in harmony with its parent company, Gardena, a division of the Husqvarna Group. Gardena has long demonstrated leadership with sustainability initiatives. Together, they are forging a transformative path to revolutionize the way the world approaches water consumption, all while leaving a gentler footprint on the planet.

About Orbit Irrigation

Orbit Irrigation is North America's premier company for residential watering. With a presence in over 180 countries and six continents, Orbit offers the most complete ecosystem of solutions across hose faucet, hose, hose-end, underground, drip, mist and yard protection. For over half a century, Orbit has led the industry in innovative solutions, accumulating over 100 active patents and many industry recognition awards. From PVC-Lock®, Blu-Lock® and Drip-Lock® — which are extraordinarily fast, environmentally friendly ways to connect sprinkler pipe and drip tubing — to the technologically advanced, best-selling B-hyve smart controllers, Orbit has modernized the industry, set the standard for residential irrigation best practices and made outdoor watering efficient for households around the world. Orbit is a business unit within the Husqvarna Group's Gardena Division and collectively comprises the world's largest residential watering manufacturer. Because securing access to safe, fresh water for communities is a global priority, Orbit is proud to affirm a commitment to delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of smart solutions while continuously pursuing the vision of CHANGING THE WAY THE WORLD WATERS®.

About Rocky Mountain Power

Rocky Mountain Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than 1.2 million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company supplies customers with electricity from a diverse portfolio of generating plants, including hydroelectric, thermal, wind, geothermal and solar resources. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity providers in the United States, with 2 million customers in six Western states. For more information about the Blue Sky program, visit http://www.rockymountainpower.net/bluesky.

Note: The information provided in this press release is accurate as of the date of release and is subject to change without notice.

