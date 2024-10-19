Orbita Appoints Jeff Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Orbita, a leading innovator in AI-powered automation to optimize patient workflows for specialty care, announces the appointment of industry veteran Jeff Taylor to serve as its new Chief Executive Officer.
BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orbita, a leading innovator in AI-powered automation to optimize specialty patient care workflows, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Taylor as its new CEO.
With more than 20 years of leadership in healthcare IT and business solutions, Jeff Taylor brings a wealth of experience to Orbita AI. His expertise in driving growth, operational excellence, and organizational transformation positions him to lead Orbita into its next phase of expansion and innovation.
Prior to joining Orbita, Taylor served as the CEO of Innovative Consulting Group (ICG), where he spearheaded the company's mission to deliver IT-based business and clinical optimization solutions across healthcare networks nationwide. With over 400 customers across the country, Jeff helped ICG to establishing itself as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking cutting-edge technological improvements.
Before his tenure at ICG, Taylor held the role of Chief Revenue Officer at MEDLAB, a national leader in medical laboratory services. At MEDLAB, he successfully led the company's sales, marketing, and acquisition strategies, playing a key role in its rapid expansion and market growth.
Commenting on his new role, Taylor said, "I'm excited to join Orbita at such a pivotal moment in its journey. Orbita is on the cutting edge of AI innovation in healthcare, and I look forward to working with this talented team to drive our mission forward and explore new opportunities for growth."
About Orbita
Orbita builds AI-powered automation solutions that optimize clinical workflows, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs for health systems and specialty practices. By safely applying advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI, Orbita provides transformative technologies and solutions to optimize patient and provider experiences.
