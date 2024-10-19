Orbita Appoints Jeff Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Orbita, a leading innovator in AI-powered automation to optimize patient workflows for specialty care, announces the appointment of industry veteran Jeff Taylor to serve as its new Chief Executive Officer.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orbita, a leading innovator in AI-powered automation to optimize specialty patient care workflows, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Taylor as its new CEO.

With more than 20 years of leadership in healthcare IT and business solutions, Jeff Taylor brings a wealth of experience to Orbita AI. His expertise in driving growth, operational excellence, and organizational transformation positions him to lead Orbita into its next phase of expansion and innovation.