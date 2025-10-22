Orbith and Dade2 Partner to Deliver High-Performance Enterprise Cloud Services Across LATAM

Dade2, a European IaaS company specializing in high-performance cloud servers and enterprise infrastructure, has partnered with Orbith, a leader in satellite connectivity, to bring next-generation enterprise cloud services to Argentina and Latin America. This strategic collaboration marks a major step for Orbith, expanding beyond its well-established position in satellite communications into a comprehensive portfolio of digital and cloud-based services. The initiative reinforces Orbith's vision of empowering organizations with the technology and flexibility needed to accelerate digital transformation across the region.

"In a context where digital transformation is key to the competitiveness and efficiency of different sectors, Orbith expands its offering beyond satellite connectivity, evolving towards a comprehensive portfolio of digital services that enable companies, governments, and organisations to modernise their infrastructure, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation processes," said Pablo Mosiul, CEO of Orbith.

"With Orbith Cloud, we are consolidating our entry into the world of digital services — a journey that began months ago with the launch of SD-WAN, a solution that allows organisations to intelligently optimise and manage their networks," he added.

Differentiated Enterprise Cloud Performance

The new Orbith Cloud, built in collaboration with Dade2, is specifically designed to meet the demands of enterprise clients and public entities seeking robust, high-performance cloud servers with exceptional reliability and cost efficiency.

Key advantages include:

High speed: Data processing up to ten times faster, ideal for mission-critical applications and large-scale workloads.

Performance assurance: Consistent system responsiveness and stability, even under heavy workloads.

Cost control: A flexible pricing model that delivers significant savings for clients with high bandwidth or resource consumption.

Corporate reliability: Uninterrupted accessibility and strong data protection, ensuring business continuity and security.

Simplified interface: A user-friendly management platform that makes deploying and managing cloud infrastructure effortless, even for non-technical users.

The Strength of the Partnership

Dade2 plays a key role in the success of this collaboration, bringing its proven experience as an IaaS company with over 15 years of expertise in providing secure, sustainable, and high-performance cloud servers.

"We at Dade2 are fully committed to our partnership with Orbith," said Rafael Puig-Durán, Country Manager of Dade2. "Together, we are combining innovation and infrastructure to deliver the technology, performance, and flexibility that modern enterprises require, backed by the reliability and quality that define Dade2's enterprise cloud solutions."

Empowering Digital Growth Across LATAM

With this partnership, Orbith strengthens its position as a strategic player in Argentina's and LATAM's digital transformation ecosystem.

"By combining our leadership in multi-orbit satellite connectivity with a broad range of digital services, we offer a comprehensive solution that helps governments and businesses become more innovative, competitive, and efficient. We are here to support our clients through every stage of their digital evolution," concluded Mosiul.

About Dade2

Founded in 2009 by CEO Manuel Trongone, Dade2 is a London-based IaaS company delivering advanced enterprise cloud and managed infrastructure solutions. The company operates its own data center in Iceland, powered entirely by renewable energy, ensuring both performance and sustainability.

Strategically located, Dade2's data center provides optimal connectivity to Europe, North America's West Coast, Central America, and South America, supporting clients across industries with scalable, secure, and eco-friendly cloud servers.

www.dade2.net

About Orbith

Supported by the Boldt Group, Orbith is an Argentina-based technology company that pioneered the use of high-capacity HTS satellites in the Ka-band for faster, more affordable connectivity. It was the first regional operator to provide multi-orbit connectivity (LEO and GEO) and continues to expand across Latin America.

Orbith is actively working to bridge the digital divide by expanding its satellite network, developing its own MicroGEO satellite, and now—through Orbith Cloud—offering advanced enterprise cloud services in partnership with Dade2.

www.orbith.com

