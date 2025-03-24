Orchard Estate of Woodbury Receives Benchmark's Annual "Ripple Award"

"Associate satisfaction is critical because when our associates are happy, our residents and their families are happy. Our team members love what they do, and it shows in the compassionate care they provide." -Doug Cormack, executive director, Orchard Estate of Woodbury Post this

Associates commend Orchard Estate's cheerful and supportive workplace, which is immediately felt by newcomers the moment they walk in the door. As one family member put it, "From my first visit here, I knew this was the place for my mom. The community is bright and clean, and the staff is incredibly friendly and warm. My mom is cared for, and I believe, is loved."

Doug Cormack, Orchard Estate's executive director, accepted the award on behalf of the community. "Associate satisfaction is critical because when our associates are happy, our residents and their families are happy. Our team members love what they do, and it shows in the compassionate care they provide."

Orchard Estate of Woodbury is a nationally recognized assisted living community having earned U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living awards for three straight years following a comprehensive resident and family member survey. Their care and experiences spans independent assisted living to specialized memory care assisted living for those who would benefit from a more secure, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management.

Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a bistro, game room, demonstration kitchen, hair salon, recreation room, outdoor walking paths and more.

Orchard Estate's Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and trained in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment prosper. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

"The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is a time when we all can come together to celebrate the good work that the associates at our 66 communities do every day to transform lives through human connection. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished."

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

