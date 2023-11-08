Orchid Cellar Earns Numerous Medals at the World's Largest Mead Competition

The Mazer Cup International Mead Competition was held on November 4th in Kansas City, MO.

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Once again, Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery has placed in and earned medals at the Mazer Cup International Mead Competition, held on November 4, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. Mead is an ancient drink made by fermenting honey with water that many believe predates all other alcoholic beverages. Recently, there has been a resurgence in the popularity of mead in the US as consumers turn to alternatives to beer and wine.

This international competition had 300 entries and 97 placing entries, including three of Orchid Cellar's meads. Orchid Cellar's Cooper, a limited 6-year-old mead aged in French oak barrels, placed second in their Wood Aged category. Hunter Experiment, a mead with a twist of local elderberries and scotch bonnet peppers, finished second in the Fruit and Spice Mead - Sweet category. Finally, Orchid Cellar's Jester placed second in the Melomel - Sweet category. Jester is a mead made with caramelized honey fermented with zesty oranges, the perfect smooth beverage.

Jester can add a fresh new twist to an Old Fashioned. Orchid Cellar is releasing a new Limited Jester on November 24, 2023. Limited Jester was aged in a Sagamore Spirit Rye barrel for 12 months.

"This mead picks up the smokey characteristics and some rye flavors from the oak while still maintaining the honey and orange flavor of Jester," says Andrzej Wilk Jr., General Manager of Orchid Cellar. Limited Jester offers the original flavor profile of Jester with the addition of the "burn" of the spirit.

Orchid Cellar is a woman-owned, family-operated meadery and winery located in the Middletown Valley, west of Frederick, Maryland. Established in 2006 as Maryland's first meadery, Orchid Cellar specializes in ancient Polish mead recipes and experiments with new-world taste. Operations were expanded in 2016 to include a hand-built log cabin tasting room that has the same warmth and artisanal character as the meads. With a scenic mountain view, Orchid Cellar treats visitors as friends and creates a welcoming environment for all to enjoy the world's oldest form of alcohol. You can learn more about Orchid Cellar at https://www.orchidcellar.com/.

