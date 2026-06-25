Orderful Launches Mosaic: The First AI-Powered EDI Product That Eliminates Mapping

Orderful, the modern EDI platform trusted by leading global supply chains, today announced the release of Mosaic, the industry's first AI-powered EDI integration product that eliminates mapping entirely and enables companies to integrate in hours using clean, readable JSON. Mosaic is both a new flagship product line and the long-term modernization foundation for all Orderful integrations, introducing an AI-native architecture designed to replace decades of brittle mapping, transformations, and partner-specific logic.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orderful, the modern EDI platform trusted by leading global supply chains, today announced the release of Mosaic, the industry's first AI-powered EDI integration product that eliminates mapping entirely and enables companies to integrate in hours using clean, readable JSON.

Mosaic is both a new flagship product line and the long-term modernization foundation for all Orderful integrations, introducing an AI-native architecture designed to replace decades of brittle mapping, transformations, and partner-specific logic.

"Orderful has always been driven by a simple idea: the EDI ecosystem deserves software that's as modern, fast, and reliable as the businesses that depend on it. For decades, EDI implementations have been defined by long timelines, high costs, and unnecessary complexity. We built Orderful to change that—so our customers can spend less time wrestling with integrations and more time delivering value," said Erik Kiser, founder and CEO of Orderful.

"Today, we're taking that mission even further. Mosaic brings AI directly into the EDI workflow, making it possible to solve what used to be a years-long problem with a single integration that can be completed in weeks. This release marks a major shift in what organizations should expect from EDI: faster onboarding, lower operational overhead, and a clear path to scale without the traditional friction. We're proud of what Mosaic unlocks for our customers, and we're just getting started."

A New EDI Architecture Built for AI and Scale

EDI has quietly powered trillions of dollars of global commerce, but it has long been constrained by rigid document standards, custom trading partner requirements, and one-off connectivity protocols. Mosaic redefines this foundation with plain-language JSON, automated partner intelligence, and real-time validation, enabling teams to build integrations using the same patterns they use with modern SaaS APIs.

Under the hood, Mosaic runs on Orderful's proven, globally scaled EDI network, already supporting millions of transactions, while introducing a new interface layer that removes the complexity of legacy formats like X12 and EDIFACT.

"Mosaic has taken one of the most entrenched bottlenecks in enterprise technology—EDI mapping—and replaced it with an AI-native product that adapts automatically to trading partner requirements. It's the kind of architectural shift that unlocks real velocity for engineering teams. During my years at Walmart, I saw how critical reliable, scalable EDI infrastructure is to the supply chain, and Mosaic represents exactly the type of innovation the industry has been missing. I'm thrilled to support the Orderful team as they build the future foundation of intelligent integration," said Brian Roberts, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and Orderful board member.

FEATURE SNAPSHOT: MOSAIC AT A GLANCE

AI-Powered, Zero-Mapping EDI

Automatically transforms data to match any trading partner's format — no manual mapping or transformation rules.

Plain-Language JSON (Readable by Default)

Clean schemas using descriptive fields instead of cryptic EDI codes.

Partner Logic Automatically Handled

Mosaic's AI understands each partner's unique requirements and adapts payloads in real time.

Real-Time AI Validation and Debugging

AI pinpoints issues, explains fixes, and validates instantly, reducing debugging cycles from days to minutes.

Built for Developers, Trusted by IT

RESTful endpoints, modern tooling, and a self-service workflow that requires zero EDI expertise.

Enterprise-Ready and Network-Connected

SOC 2 Type II, OAuth 2.0, sub-second performance, and immediate access to 10,000+ trading partners.

A Product Line Today — A Platform Foundation for the Future

Mosaic is launching initially with full support for the Order-to-Cash lifecycle, including purchase orders, acknowledgments, ship notices, and invoices, with additional flows expanding in subsequent releases.

The platform complements all existing Orderful implementations, providing a future-focused upgrade path without disrupting current trading partner connections. Mosaic will serve as the primary integration experience for all new customers and new flows going forward.

"Nobody has been more frustrated by EDI than I have. I started my career in the trenches—building integrations, hitting the same walls everyone hits, and constantly asking why something so essential had to be so hard. Those experiences are a big part of why Orderful exists," Kiser explained.

"That's why I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built with Mosaic. By bringing AI into the heart of the EDI workflow, Mosaic is designed to remove the friction that's plagued integrations for decades. This launch is about curing those long-standing frustrations—so our customers can move faster, implement once, and finally treat EDI like the streamlined, scalable backbone it should be."

Availability

Mosaic is available today to all new and existing Orderful customers. Teams can begin building immediately through the Mosaic API or request a guided demonstration with the Orderful team.

Learn more: www.orderful.com/product/mosaic

About Orderful

Orderful is the fastest growing modern EDI platform transforming how enterprises connect and exchange data across global supply chains. Founded in 2016 and backed by investors like Andreessen Horowitz and NewRoad Capital Partners, Orderful delivers a cloud-native, API-first EDI experience that lets companies integrate once and trade data with any partner, cutting onboarding from months to days. Designed for agility and developer ease, it replaces legacy EDI complexity with real-time validation, self-service onboarding, and a canonical API that standardizes transactions, giving companies faster integrations, fewer errors, and full visibility into data flows. Trusted by hundreds of brands, retailers, logistics providers, and manufacturers, including NFI Industries, Hirschbach, and Liquid Death, Orderful helps organizations modernize connectivity and drive efficiency and growth.

Media Contact

Grace Sharkey

Sr PR and Comms Manager at Orderful

[email protected]

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Media Contact

Grace Sharkey, Orderful, 1 5179275210, [email protected], www.orderful.com

SOURCE Orderful