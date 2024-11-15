Orderful Raises $15M Growth Round Led by NewRoad Capital Partners to Transform B2B Integration with Modern EDI Solutions

"We like to invest in companies with strong domain expertise that are solving big legacy problems and delivering on what they promise to the market. Orderful exceeds expectations in all of these areas." Gregoire Lehmann, Principal at NewRoad Capital Partners Post this

Orderful is also the first company to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform to manage and resolve EDI errors in real-time. The AI-based recommendation engine drastically reduces the time and effort required to go-live and manage trading partners. Hundreds of leading companies, including NFI, Koch Industries, Pepsi Logistics, G-III Apparel Group, Liquid Death, and Continental Mills, are leveraging Orderful's platform to gain a competitive edge in their respective markets. With its latest funding, Orderful is poised to accelerate growth and further enhance its product offerings.

New Partnership and Strategic Insights

As part of the investment, Gregoire Lehmann, Principal at NewRoad Capital Partners, will join Orderful's board of directors. Josh Jewett, Operating Partner at NewRoad and former Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, will join as a board observer. Their deep expertise in supply chain and retail technology will provide invaluable insights as Orderful continues to scale. "Orderful is fundamentally changing the way companies trade EDI. Their approach to simplifying EDI is a game changer. We like to invest in companies with strong domain expertise that are solving big legacy problems and delivering on what they promise to the market. Orderful exceeds expectations in all of these areas." said Gregoire Lehmann, Principal at NewRoad Capital Partners.

"Having spent years in the retail industry, I understand the pain points of traditional EDI systems. Orderful's innovative approach is precisely what the industry needs to move forward. The labor expense, delays, transaction fees, cumbersome interfaces, and poor error handling are all gone with their model. I'm excited to contribute to their journey," added Josh Jewett, Operating Partner at NewRoad Capital Partners.

"NFI has always been at the forefront of innovation in logistics, and Orderful has been a critical partner in helping us streamline our EDI processes. Their platform has enabled us to be more agile and responsive, giving us a significant competitive advantage," said Dave Broering, President of Integrated Logistics at NFI.

Looking Ahead

"We are thrilled to partner with NewRoad Capital Partners, whose industry expertise and extensive network will be invaluable as we continue to scale Orderful," said Erik Kiser, CEO of Orderful. "The enthusiasm and support from our investors, both new and existing, are a testament to the impact Orderful is making in the B2B integration space. We are excited to continue growing at this pace and look forward to the opportunities ahead." David Ulevitch, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, reflected on Orderful's journey, "From the beginning, we saw the potential in Orderful's vision to modernize EDI. Their progress has been incredible, and we're excited to see how they will continue to innovate and lead in this space."

Orderful is growing faster than any EDI company in its category, and this capital will enable the company to continue this momentum as it targets more enterprise customers in the retail and supply chain space.

With this new funding, Orderful plans to accelerate product development, expand its global reach, and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

About Orderful

Orderful is the modern EDI Platform revolutionizing how logistics providers, retailers, manufacturers, and technology companies manage their EDI trading partnerships and transactions in real-time. Its simplified integrations, pre-connected network, and user-friendly self-service approach minimize errors with customers onboarding new partners. Orderful has been recognized as a best-in-class EDI provider by industry leaders like G2 and SourceForge. To learn more, visit https://www.orderful.com/.

