Orderful Revolutionizes EDI Integration with Launch of Infor M3 Connector

With our new Infor M3 integration, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering cutting edge solutions for our customers. This integration will remove the initial roadblocks of integrating to the customer's ERP and enable businesses to move faster Post this

"With our new Infor M3 integration, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering cutting edge solutions for our customers. This integration will remove the initial roadblocks of integrating to the customer's ERP and enable businesses to move faster." stated Jonathan Kish, Vice President Of Revenue at Orderful.

This integration empowers Infor M3 users to leverage Orderful's robust EDI network, which hosts and maintains over 10,000 guidelines and testing scenarios, ensuring that adding new trading partners is fast and seamless. With the average onboarding time drastically reduced, businesses can quickly adapt to changes and seize new opportunities without delay.

By choosing the Orderful connector for Infor M3, enterprises are not just optimizing their EDI processes; they are equipping themselves to navigate the complexities of today's global supply chain with unprecedented ease and confidence. This launch is a testament to Orderful's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer success in the digital age.

For more information about the Orderful EDI Platform and the new Infor M3 connector, please visit [Orderful's website].

Media Contact

Gem Nwanne, Orderful, 1 3478604617, [email protected]

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Orderful