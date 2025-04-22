OrderMyGear Announces Drew Simon's Promotion to VP of Engineering

"I am excited and honored to step into the role of VP of Engineering at such a transformative time for our company. I look forward to further driving our technological advancements and building on our rich legacy to create future-defining solutions for our clients." Post this

"Drew is leading our engineering efforts to deliver on our vision to seamlessly connect the branded merchandise ecosystem with industry-leading technology and data," said OMG CEO Leonid Rozkin. "Drew helped code the early version of our flagship Pop-up Store solution and since then has developed deep expertise in the nuances of our industry, clients, partners and technology solutions. He thinks deeply about removing friction in our solutions and enabling integrations across OMG's suite of solutions. We are thrilled to have him continue to accelerate our goal to make it easier for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, team dealers, and suppliers to sell branded merchandise."

In his new role, Drew will be setting and evolving the long-term engineering vision for OMG so it aligns with the company's business goals. The new VP will play a key role in evolving the technical platform to support more advanced functionality, as well as help unify OMG's growing portfolio of solutions. Drew will also oversee platform stability and ongoing improvements across OMG's stack of services.

"I am excited and honored to step into the role of VP of Engineering at such a transformative time for our company. Having been with OMG since our early days, I've witnessed firsthand our evolution from a small team to an industry innovator. I look forward to further driving our technological advancements and building on our rich legacy to create future-defining solutions for our clients."

Prior to joining OMG, Drew worked in the automotive tech industry at a startup called eCarList, which was acquired by Dealertrack. As the Director of Interactive Development, Drew was responsible for team and platform integrations, including acquisitions.

