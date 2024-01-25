OrderMyGear Announces Jim McAlister as Vice President of Accounting

OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, is excited to announce Jim McAlister as Vice President of Accounting.

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, is excited to announce Jim McAlister as Vice President of Accounting. With over two decades of work in financial consulting, Jim plays a pivotal role in financial leadership at OMG.

After working as a Consultant for OMG, McAlister has positioned himself as a trusted leader who can optimize the financial aspects within the company. He has supported the OMG team in multiple roles, including financial planning, accounting strategy and optimization, and revenue cycle management. He will continue to act as a leader within this space, providing guidance and expertise in this transitional period.

"Jim brings significant finance and accounting expertise to OMG with decades of experience. Jim knows how to scale and will become a trusted partner as we continue to invest in acquiring solutions, making our customers' lives easier and growing their businesses," said Leonid Rozkin, CEO of OMG. "We are thrilled to have him on our team."

Prior to joining OMG, Jim received his education from University of Iowa, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Accounting. In addition, Jim was also a Consultant at Paradigm Advisory, a firm that advises public, private equity-backed and pre-IPO companies managing rapid growth and transformation. This includes but is not limited to mergers, acquisitions, complex technical accounting, corporate tax and restructuring.

"After many years of providing professional consulting services, I am delighted to have found a home at OMG." said Jim McAlister, Vice President of Accounting at OMG. "The camaraderie and team spirit here are energizing and motivating. I look forward to contributing at work each day."

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is a market-leading technology for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, and team dealers to create custom branded, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. For more than 20 years, OMG has been on a mission to help businesses sell branded merchandise to groups with flexible, secure, and easy-to-use tools. OMG powers online stores for over 4,000 clients generating more than $4 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

