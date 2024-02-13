OrderMyGear Announces Scott McClure as Chief Revenue Officer

"We are pumped to have Scott join the OMG Team!" said Leonid Rozkin, CEO of OMG. "Scott is going to help us connect even deeper with clients as we continue to improve our solutions and make the user experience frictionless." Post this

"We are pumped to have Scott join the OMG Team!" said Leonid Rozkin, CEO of OMG. "Scott and OMG share the same goal of creating leading technology that makes it easy and cost-effective to sell and order branded merchandise. Our clients and partners have asked us to do more to connect the industry. Scott is going to help us connect even deeper with clients as we continue to improve our solutions and make the user experience frictionless."

With more than 20 years of experience, McClure brings considerable expertise in business development and revenue management. During his career, McClure has helped build market-leading software organizations through internal innovations, acquisitions, and commercial partnerships.

"I am thrilled to join the leading online platform and work with the dedicated, forward-thinking team at OMG," said Scott McClure, CRO at OMG "Through my diligence before joining and early conversations with clients and partners, it's clear the OMG team are experts in the space. Together, we're excited to build even stronger relationships with our clients to foster growth and develop long-term strategies to elevate the online experience. I look forward to contributing to the future growth of this company."

For more information on the OMG leadership team or technology suite, visit http://www.ordermygear.com.

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is the market-leading technology for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, team dealers, and suppliers to sell branded merchandise across channels. For more than 20 years, OMG has been on a mission to help businesses sell branded merchandise to groups with flexible, secure, and easy-to-use tools. OMG powers sales for over 4,000 clients generating more than $4 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

