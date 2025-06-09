OrderMyGear Announces Upcoming Launch of Presentations and Order Management Solution for Branded Merchandise Businesses

"By bringing presentations, quotes, order management, and accounting into the OMG ecosystem, businesses that sell branded merchandise can have a shared source of truth to understand and manage their business." Post this

"Our long-term vision is to connect the branded merchandise ecosystem with industry-leading technology and data so businesses can confidently and easily make data-backed decisions faster than ever before. That starts with bringing together a modernized and integrated core set of tools that distributors, decorators, and dealers use to run their business so they have one place to manage product discovery, sales, and accounting," said Leonid Rozkin, CEO of OMG.

"By bringing presentations, quotes, order management, and accounting into the OMG ecosystem, businesses that sell branded merchandise can have a shared source of truth to understand and manage their business. All of their sales and financials are finally in one place, on a modern platform built for the nuances of this industry."

With the addition of OMG Presentations and Order Management, clients will soon have access to everything they need to source products from industry suppliers, generate sales, and manage orders across all sales channels with one technology partner.

The new solution is integrated with OMG Product Search and Online Stores, consolidating key business motions that previously required teams to work across multiple, disconnected tools. OMG Presentations and Order Management aims to help companies in the branded merchandise industry go from all over the place, to all-in-one place.

Key capabilities and benefits:

Search for products across all your favorite suppliers, build quotes, and create orders - all in the same tool

Create customized, interactive presentations to present new ideas and close sales deals faster

Manage orders across all sales channels in one place, including OMG Online Stores and Presentations

Get the inside scoop: Learn more about these new solutions and sign up for the early access waitlist at info.ordermygear.com/presentations-order-management-early-access to receive sneak peeks, early access opportunities, and more.

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is the market-leading technology for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, team dealers, and suppliers to sell branded merchandise across channels. For more than 20 years, OMG has been on a mission to help businesses sell branded merchandise to groups with flexible, secure, and easy-to-use tools. OMG powers sales for over 4,000 clients generating more than $4 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

