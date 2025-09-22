OrderMyGear Launches All-in-One Presentations & Order Management Solution for Branded Merchandise Businesses

"Clients are excited about the integration with OMG's other solutions and how much time this will save their team every week. More than a thousand distributors, decorators, and dealers joined the early access waitlist, signaling the need for an easy-to-use solution built for this industry." Post this

"We are incredibly proud to officially launch OMG Presentations & Order Management. This solution represents a significant milestone in our drive to connect the branded merchandise ecosystem with industry-leading technology. The positive feedback we've received from early users has been tremendous," said Leonid Rozkin, CEO of OMG. "Clients are excited about the integration with OMG's other solutions and how much time this will save their team every week. More than a thousand distributors, decorators, and dealers joined the early access waitlist since June, signaling the need for an easy-to-use solution built for the nuances of this industry."

With the addition of Presentations & Order Management to OMG's suite of solutions, clients now have access to everything they need to source products from industry suppliers, generate sales, and manage orders across all sales channels with one technology partner.

According to Dustin Downing, Chief Product Officer at OMG, the new solution will help businesses recapture time and be more productive by consolidating their workflows into a streamlined, data-driven ecosystem, "OMG Presentations & Order Management brings together the essential tools our clients use every day—product search, presentations, online stores, order management, and accounting—into one integrated solution. By eliminating disconnected workflows, we're helping distributors, decorators, and dealers spend less time managing tools and more time growing their business."

The new solution is integrated with OMG Product Search and Online Stores, and includes a built-in accounting module. The platform consolidates key business activities that previously required teams to work across multiple, disconnected tools, helping branded merchandise companies go from "all over the place" to "all-in-one place."

Key capabilities include:

Search for products across 500+ industry suppliers, build quotes, and create orders in the same tool

Create customized, interactive presentations to present new ideas and close sales deals faster

Manage orders across all sales channels in one place, including OMG Pop-up Stores, Company Stores, and Presentations

Give customers a single place to provide feedback on presentations, approve proofs and quotes, pay for orders, and see their order status in real-time

Manage accounting including expenses, invoices, receivables, payments, purchase orders, and reporting without an additional third-party integration or subscription

Distributors, decorators, and dealers can learn more about OMG Presentations & Order Management, view interactive tours of key functionality, https://www.ordermygear.com/demo/ [request a personalized demo __title__ request a personalized demo], and sign-up for a free two-week trial on the OMG website.

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is the market-leading technology for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, team dealers, and suppliers to sell branded merchandise across channels. For more than 20 years, OMG has been on a mission to help businesses sell branded merchandise to groups with flexible, secure, and easy-to-use tools. OMG powers sales for over 4,000 clients generating more than $4 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact: Matt Lawson at [email protected].

Media Contact

Matt Lawson, OrderMyGear, 214 945 4000, [email protected], https://www.ordermygear.com/

SOURCE OrderMyGear