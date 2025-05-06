OrderMyGear Launches Print-on-Demand Stores in Partnership with STAHLS' Fulfill Engine

"By combining OMG's online store platform with STAHLS' Fulfill Engine's cutting-edge fulfillment network, we're giving businesses the freedom to sell more and stress less." Post this

Print-on-demand stores also make it easy for businesses to support single unit or low-quantity orders, since items are decorated and fulfilled as they are placed. This eliminates the need to worry about producing too much, upfront inventory costs, or investing in space to hold inventory so businesses can print only what they need, when they need it.

"The OMG and STAHLS' Fulfill Engine partnership is a game-changer for our clients and the industry as a whole," said Dustin Downing, Chief Product Officer of OMG. "By combining OMG's online store platform with STAHLS' Fulfill Engine's cutting-edge fulfillment network, we're giving businesses the freedom to sell more and stress less. With OMG's new print-on-demand functionality, businesses can quickly deliver high-quality custom merchandise, with no minimums to their customers. The feedback we've received from clients has been exceptionally positive. They're using the integration to offer new and different types of decoration methods and to win new business."

The integration offers OMG clients thousands of print-on-demand products to sell on their online stores, including hardgoods and apparel, from a growing network of top suppliers including SanMar, S&S Activewear, Momentec Brands, and more. Clients can select products and decoration methods, as well as add logos and adjust placement directly in OMG. The STAHLS' Fulfill Engine decorator network spans a growing group of vetted facilities across the United States, providing a full range of decoration methods including direct-to-film (DTF), direct-to-garment (DTG), embroidery, laser engraving, and more.The network emphasizes delivering high-quality items fast, with strict quality control processes in place and an average decoration speed of five business days from when an order is placed.

Benefits for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, and team dealers include:

No Order Minimums – Easily fulfill single unit or low-quantity orders.

Wide Product Selection – Access a variety of products from top suppliers, including both apparel and hard goods.

Quick-Turn Orders – Quickly fulfill orders of all sizes as orders are decorated within five days of purchase, on average.

Vetted Decorator Network – Work with an extensive, trusted network of decorators.

Hands-off Fulfillment – Eliminate the hassle of managing orders, decoration, and shipping.

Common use cases for print-on-demand stores include:

Busy Season Relief – Free up bandwidth during peak season to allow for more sales and fulfillment.

Expanded Decoration Options – Offer more decoration types and grow product output without adding in-house capabilities.

Year-round Stores – Easily run stores year-round since orders are fulfilled as they're placed.

Missed Order Deadlines – Allow customers to place orders even after a store has closed.

"We're thrilled to partner with OrderMyGear to offer their clients access to our Fulfill Engine network when they need expert decoration support," said Jayson Tompkins, Chief Digital Officer of STAHLS' Fulfill Engine. "This integration empowers their clients to sell more branded merchandise online through technology that streamlines production, unlocks new revenue opportunities, and supports scalable growth."

Currently, the integration is only available on OMG Pop-up and Redemption Stores. For more information about print-on-demand stores and the OMG and STAHLS' Fulfill Engine integration, visit https://info.ordermygear.com/fulfill-engine.

About STAHLS' Fulfill Engine

Stahls' Fulfill Engine is a cutting-edge production management platform revolutionizing the custom decorating industry. As part of STAHLS', a global leader in custom apparel decoration technology, STAHLS' Fulfill Engine empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline workflows, monitor job progress with precision, and boost operational efficiency. Learn more at http://www.fulfillengine.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About OrderMyGear:

OrderMyGear (OMG) is a market-leading technology for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, team dealers, and suppliers to sell branded merchandise across channels. For more than 20 years, OMG has been on a mission to help businesses sell branded merchandise to groups with flexible, secure, and easy-to-use tools. OMG powers sales for over 4,000 clients generating more than $4 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Matt Lawson, OrderMyGear, (214) 945-4000, [email protected], https://www.ordermygear.com/

SOURCE OrderMyGear