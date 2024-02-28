OrderMyGear (OMG) Announces Ryan Wenkus as Senior Advisor

"I am excited to be back at OMG and work with the dedicated, passionate team," said Ryan Wenkus, Senior Advisor at OMG. "I've been tied closely to OMG my entire career and truly believe that team is everything." Post this

"We are thrilled to have Ryan back as a full-time Senior Advisor on the OMG Team," said Leonid Rozkin, CEO of OMG. "Ryan's experience is unique. He went from being one of the first power users of online stores, to leading OMG and bringing online stores to thousands of dealers, decorators, and distributors, to developing back-office and fulfillment solutions with Team Gear Flow. His full-circle experience will help accelerate our vision of bringing frictionless online solutions to the industry. He'll turbocharge our efforts to better understand our client's businesses and assist with our longer-term fulfillment efforts."

Wenkus previously worked at OMG as the Vice President of Sales and Business Development where he helped the company scale rapidly before accepting a position as Senior Vice President at Team Gear Flow. While there, Wenkus worked with OMG founder Kent McKeiagg to transform their fulfillment process and implement OMG as the sole online store provider to enhance their fulfillment and print-on-demand services.

"I am excited to be back at OMG and work with the dedicated, passionate team," said Ryan Wenkus, Senior Advisor at OMG. "I've been tied closely to OMG my entire career and truly believe that team is everything. Together we look forward to strengthening our relationships with clients, starting with team dealers."

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is the market-leading technology for promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, team dealers, and suppliers to sell branded merchandise across channels. For more than 20 years, OMG has been on a mission to help businesses sell branded merchandise to groups with flexible, secure, and easy-to-use tools. OMG powers sales for over 4,000 clients generating more than $4 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

